Mission Prep advances to state semifinals after overcoming injury to Jamar Howard

With five-and-a-half minutes remaining in Mission Prep’s second-round state playoff game and the Royals clinging to a slim lead, the team was hit with a sudden and unwanted challenge.

Star senior Jamar Howard went down with a leg cramp and had to be carried off the court.

The Royals (23-9, 12-2) led 53-46 over Mission Bay at the time, and it was unclear who would step up with Howard out of the game.

“It’s no secret that (Howard) really gets us going,” Head Coach Terrance Harris said. “But he’s got some wing men that stepped up big time, and I was really proud of everybody that contributed.”

On this night, with a trip to the semifinals hanging in the balance, it was sophomore Roman Benedetti who kept the Royals afloat.

Benedetti converted on a corner three-point shot and a mid-range pull-up jumper to put the Royals up 11 over the Buccaneers with three minutes to go. Benedetti helped build a big enough lead for the Royals to stay ahead and move on to the third round of the CIF Division 4 boys basketball state playoffs.

Roman Benedetti, here in a game against Arroyo Grande, came up big after Jamar Howard went down with an injury. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“Roman is a young man who we actually brought up for CIF last year as a freshman and he was with the JV all season long,” Harris said. “He’s a kid who’s tough as nails and the moment is never too big for him. When he needed to step up, he did.”

The Royals and Buccaneers went back-and-forth the entire game.

Neither team led by more than two possessions until the third quarter, when junior Maddox Contreas hit a three-pointer. Howard followed with a two-handed dunk to give the Royals an eight-point lead.

Before Howard exited the game, the UT Rio Grande-commit penetrated the defense at will and either scored it himself or dished to teammates.

On the defensive end, Howard blocked shots and drew a charge that shifted the momentum of the game. In the first half, he punched in a windmill dunk on a fast break.

Jamar Howard, here completing a windmill against Atascadero, scored 29 points against Mission Bay on Thursday. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Even with Howards’ strong outing, the Buccaneers stayed within striking distance.

They cut the lead to under seven points in the last minutes of the fourth quarter, but Benedetti’s last-minute push and Jayden Nozil’s free throws down the stretch gave the Royals the win.

“The thing that I love the most about this group is how much they’ve grown over the year from a mental toughness standpoint,” Harris said. “These last two games ... we faced adversity, and nobody blinked.”

Terrance Harris coaches Mission Prep in a win over Arroyo Grande. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Howard scored 29 points in the winning effort. Benedetti added 19 points. Junior Luke Jacobson was active on the boards and hit a crucial three in the second half to stunt a run from Mission Bay. Nozil added eight points.

The No. 11 seed Royals next travel to No. 2 Culver City for a semifinals matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a trip to the Division 4 state championships on the line.