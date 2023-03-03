Open in App
Taylor Fritz def. Frances Tiafoe, advances to Mexican Open semifinals

5 days ago

ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of the Mexican Open.

The fifth-ranked Fritz has a six-match winning streak against Tiafoe. He advanced to face another American, Tommy Paul , in one of the semifinals.

It'll be just the second all-American semifinal matchup in the 30-year history of the Mexican event. Fritz faced John Isner in 2020, when he was the runner-up.

The winner of the Fritz-Paul match will become the third American to reach the Mexican final. Besides Fritz, Sam Querrey won the tournament in 2017.

Fritz is in his second semifinal of the season and is trying to capture his second title after winning at Delray Beach.

In the other side of the bracket, Alex De Minaur breezed past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Australian will face Holger Rune , who moved on to the semifinal when Matteo Berrettini retired in the second set after falling behind 6-0, 1-0.

