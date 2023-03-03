Marcus Morris has to censor obscene hat at Clippers game

Marcus Morris wore an inappropriate hat while spectating during his LA Clippers’ game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday night.

Morris was not playing in the game after hurting his elbow in the Clippers’ 108-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. He was sitting at the end of the team’s bench, next to teammate Ivica Zubac, who also was not playing.

During the fourth quarter of the game, TNT showed both players on the bench. Announcer Stan Van Gundy noted that Morris had to censor his hat.

Morris’ hat was green in color and featured the phrase, “F-ck Off, Respectfully,” written in white lettering, with a star where the “U” would be.

Morris had some orange tape covering up the F-word on his hat.

That’s not exactly a family-friendly message from Morris, which makes you wonder what he was thinking by wearing that to a game. The league might have something to say about it in the form of a fine.

