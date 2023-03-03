Warriors use laughably extreme defense on Russell Westbrook

While Draymond Green the Golden State Warriors have seen a lot of both Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers over the years, Thursday marked the first time the Warriors went against Westbrook as a member of the Clippers. And they unleashed an interesting defensive strategy, to say the least.

Even in his prime years, Westbrook was never known as a strong outside shooter. As such, when Westbrook has the ball on the perimeter, teams don’t swarm him like they would someone like Steph Curry. But on Thursday, the Warriors took that to an extreme.

Westbrook was dribbling the ball just outside the three-point line. Draymond Green, was Westbrook’s designated defender but wasn’t exactly guarding him tightly. In fact, Green was adhering to social distancing procedures that were common in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and leaving plenty of room to spare.

That makes the defense seen in the All-Star Game, nothing more than a glorified layup line, look intense. Heck, Westbrook has probably had tighter defense on him when he was the only person shooting in a gym. Green did everything but drop to his knees and beg Westbrook to shoot the ball. But it wasn’t happening.

NBA fans had a field day with this one.

There really is no excuse for Westbrook not shooting here.

Sure, he’s not the greatest shooter in the world and he might miss. But when the opposing team is guarding him in such a way, the rest of the Clippers are essentially playing short-handed. There’s a reason hockey teams don’t score many goals or even get many chances when they’re shorthanded. It’s hard to do. It would be immensely challengning for someone to get free, let alone free enough that he can catch a pass and shoot before one of the Warriors gets back on him.

