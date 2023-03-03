Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Warriors use laughably extreme defense on Russell Westbrook

By Michael Dixon,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTwL4_0l68IFTd00

While Draymond Green the Golden State Warriors have seen a lot of both Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers over the years, Thursday marked the first time the Warriors went against Westbrook as a member of the Clippers. And they unleashed an interesting defensive strategy, to say the least.

Even in his prime years, Westbrook was never known as a strong outside shooter. As such, when Westbrook has the ball on the perimeter, teams don’t swarm him like they would someone like Steph Curry. But on Thursday, the Warriors took that to an extreme.

Westbrook was dribbling the ball just outside the three-point line. Draymond Green, was Westbrook’s designated defender but wasn’t exactly guarding him tightly. In fact, Green was adhering to social distancing procedures that were common in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and leaving plenty of room to spare.

That makes the defense seen in the All-Star Game, nothing more than a glorified layup line, look intense. Heck, Westbrook has probably had tighter defense on him when he was the only person shooting in a gym. Green did everything but drop to his knees and beg Westbrook to shoot the ball. But it wasn’t happening.

NBA fans had a field day with this one.

There really is no excuse for Westbrook not shooting here.

Sure, he’s not the greatest shooter in the world and he might miss. But when the opposing team is guarding him in such a way, the rest of the Clippers are essentially playing short-handed. There’s a reason hockey teams don’t score many goals or even get many chances when they’re shorthanded. It’s hard to do. It would be immensely challengning for someone to get free, let alone free enough that he can catch a pass and shoot before one of the Warriors gets back on him.

[ Bleacher Report ]

The post Warriors use laughably extreme defense on Russell Westbrook appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
UCLA basketball has extremely weird motivation tactic
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA world reacts to brutal Lonzo Ball news
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
NBA world reacts as Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
NBA world absolutely blasts Celtics player after horrible choke
Boston, MA2 days ago
Mavericks criticized after Luka Dončić’s injury
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Former Jets star delivers brutal message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Georgetown makes Patrick Ewing decision
Washington, DC5 hours ago
The Big Ten got their Coach of the Year very wrong
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY7 hours ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
CBB world confused by Jim Boeheim’s retirement comments
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams steps down after suspension
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. trying out new position
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Agent explains why teams passed on Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Shawn Kemp booked for alleged role in drive-by
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Anthony Richardson reacts to his horrible career record
Gainesville, FL17 hours ago
Big 12 commissioner reveals conversations about adding Gonzaga
Spokane, WA10 hours ago
Justin Turner gives significant update after terrifying injury
Boston, MA2 days ago
Brian Kelly announces LSU Tigers starting quarterback
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy