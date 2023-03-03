Open in App
Corbett, OR
Gresham Outlook

Corbett girls basketball beats Nyssa 47-41 in ugly quarterfinals win

By Christopher Keizur,

5 days ago

Speed beats size, at least when you are Corbett girls basketball.

The No. 3 Cardinals downed No. 6 Nyssa 47-41 Thursday, March 2, in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 3A Girls State Basketball Championships.

Leading Corbett was junior Ally Schimel with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals; junior Ella Holwege with 9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks; and sophomore Taylor Donahue with 9 points and 3 rebounds.

The Cardinals were able to speed up their opponents, trying to force the ball away from towering 6-foot-5 senior center Gracie Johnson, who had a double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Neither team was efficient on offense. Nyssa shot 29.8 FG% and 14.3 3PT%, and Corbett shot 29.3 FG% and 22.6 3PT%. So with the shots not falling, the Cardinals relied on their lockdown, harassing defense. They forced the Bulldogs to commit 20 turnovers in the game, allowing them to fight back into a contest they didn’t lead until the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter on a layup by Holwege.

That fight back sparked something in the Cardinals, as they followed it up with back-to-back three-pointers from Donahue and Schimel to build an eight-point lead. The Bulldogs attempted a comeback of their own, with a deep make from junior guard London Hartley cutting it to four, but they ran out of time with just 27 seconds left on the clock.

