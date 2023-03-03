Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Christopher Reay resigns as MSU women’s basketball coach – March 2, 2023

By M.J. Baird,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKYqm_0l68EHNv00

After over 15 years of involvement with MSU Athletics, women’s basketball head coach Christopher Reay has resigned.

Reay led the Mustangs to a 6-22 (4-18 LSC) record in 2022-23, tying for last place in the conference.

As a player for the men’s basketball team, Reay graduated from Midwestern State in 2007. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach for Noel Johnson in 2010.

After spending a decade as her top assistant, Reay was promoted to head coach after Johnson’s passing in 2020.

Over Reay’s three full seasons as head coach, Midwestern State sported a 35-48 record with two Lone Star Conference postseason tournament appearances.

A national search for the Mustangs next head coach begins immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

