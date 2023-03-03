Christopher Reay resigns as MSU women’s basketball coach – March 2, 2023

After over 15 years of involvement with MSU Athletics, women’s basketball head coach Christopher Reay has resigned.
Reay led the Mustangs to a 6-22 (4-18 LSC) record in 2022-23, tying for last place in the conference.
As a player for the men’s basketball team, Reay graduated from Midwestern State in 2007. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach for Noel Johnson in 2010.
After spending a decade as her top assistant, Reay was promoted to head coach after Johnson’s passing in 2020.
Over Reay’s three full seasons as head coach, Midwestern State sported a 35-48 record with two Lone Star Conference postseason tournament appearances.
A national search for the Mustangs next head coach begins immediately.
