Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Denver veteran survives suicide attempt, now helping others

By Talya Cunningham,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaOcv_0l68Dkkf00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver veteran miraculously survived a suicide attempt and is now sharing his story in hopes of reaching other veterans who may be struggling with their own mental health.

Zach Tidwell is sharing the good, the bad and the ugly. His journey of silently struggling with severe depression is one he’s very transparent about. The veteran spent nearly two months in the hospital and underwent facial reconstruction surgery, but lives to tell.

Giving ‘hope’ to veterans struggling with trauma

Tidwell enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served as a machine gunner for four years. He didn’t experience combat but was deployed overseas twice, leaving his loved ones behind.

“You get on a ship and float around the Pacific,” Tidwell said. “It was essentially as a deterrent in case Kim Jong-un did something crazy. We trained with the Australians and completed missions.”

After deployment, a return to heartbreak, pain

The trigger of Tidwell’s trauma started when he returned back home.

“I was married to my high school sweetheart, and she was having an affair while I was on my second deployment,” Tidwell said.

In the midst of heartbreak and filing for divorce, Tidwell was involved in a horrific motorcycle accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“Everything just went downhill after that,” Tidwell said.

Polis, lawmakers introduce new package of health care bills

He started experiencing severe depression and retired from the military in August 2018.

“A year and a half of continuous depression,” Tidwell said. “I couldn’t sleep after that. That’s when I really started to struggle, and it wasn’t something I could really do anything to get out of.”

Tidwell added that from the outside looking in, everything seemed fine to others. He was in school and was working at a local hospital but was suffering quietly. In 2019, at just 23 years old, the veteran hit a breaking point.

“March of 2019 is when I shot myself,” Tidwell said. “I shot myself between the eyes. Now I’m totally blind. I have no sense of smell. I’m deaf in my right ear.”

A second chance at life

But he lives to tell, and some would say Tidwell has a second chance at life. Since the attempted suicide, Tidwell has learned to code and created a special app, bought a home, went back to school and participates in adaptive sports like snowboarding and rock climbing.

Just last month, the thrill-seeker went indoor skydiving with Wounded Warrior Project. The veteran organization’s adaptive iFly event is an opportunity that strives to connect disabled veterans in an empowering environment.

DNA helps family bury Pearl Harbor victim 82 years later

All flyers were given a jumpsuit to wear over their clothes and asked to wear earplugs, goggles and wristbands before jumping into a massive wind tunnel. Tidwell said he was tandem skydiving when he was 18 years old and wanted to again, so this was a perfect way to test it out with his disability.

“It was really, really neat. It was fun,” Tidwell said. “A great way to gain independence and bond with others who have suffered.”

Healing, recovery require communication

It’s not all fun and games. It’s been a very long road of healing and recovery for Tidwell as he still deals with bouts of depression and adjusting to a disability. However, he shares his story in hopes of helping anyone in need and offers a key piece of advice: communication.

“Talking with a therapist. If you go to the VA (Veterans Affairs hospital), it doesn’t cost you anything. Go talk to a therapist. It’s painful to talk about, but having a third party that’s removed from your life, that’s helped me the most,” Tidwell said. “That tends to be the case across the military, like hey, suffer in silence. But it takes a lot of strength to go somewhere and admit that you need help and ask for it and show up when you’re supposed to be there and do the work.”

How an Army medic changed military medical protocol

In 2020, there were over 6,100 veterans who died by suicide — that’s about 17 people per day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

If you or a loved one needs help, call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988 and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line or text SAVE to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Colorado’s extraordinary women honored in hall of fame
Denver, CO55 minutes ago
Local woman opens workspace for women in business
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver Archbishop Blames Transgender Equality for Declining Church Attendance
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 Colorado families sue Snapchat over fentanyl deaths
Centennial, CO1 day ago
Denver one of the most pet-friendly cities in the US for renters
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Where do Colorado cities rank for gender pay equity?
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Aurora Police use new technology to review bodycam video
Aurora, CO9 hours ago
Colorado comfort dog who responded to mass shootings across the country dies
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Denver7 viewers help veteran and his family replace vehicle with new SUV
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Get ready for the Dino invasion here in Denver
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Denver Safe Outdoor Spaces gets funding through 2024
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Centennial family among those filing wrongful death suit against Snapchat
Centennial, CO20 hours ago
EDITORIAL: New hope for Colorado’s homeless?
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Twins walking in all 50 states for foster kids check Colorado off list
Denver, CO4 days ago
Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer
Denver, CO8 hours ago
2 more Colorado families join wrongful death lawsuits against Snapchat
Thornton, CO1 day ago
Ex found guilty of murdering Longmont mail carrier
Longmont, CO1 day ago
17-year-old hospitalized and being considered for lung transplant following wisdom teeth surgery
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Ghost guns an increasing concern in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
The fight to save Denver’s last mobile home parks
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Mexican sister city discussion in Aurora turns ‘racist’
Aurora, CO1 day ago
UCHealth donates 15,000 pounds of uneaten food to Denver nonprofit | HEALTHY BITES
Denver, CO2 days ago
Community input needed on future of Olde Town Arvada
Arvada, CO10 hours ago
Is it cheaper to buy a car outside of Colorado?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Medical Monday with Dr. Cobb on how to avoid time change fatigue
Denver, CO2 days ago
Thinking of leaving Denver for spring break? How much travel to these destinations would cost
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy