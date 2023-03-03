Holliday vs Columbus: Girls high school basketball – March 2, 2023

The Holliday girls basketball team battled Columbus in the Class 3A state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The No. 3 Lady Eagles won 59-40.
Next up is the state championship game on Saturday at 10am. Holliday battles top ranked defending champion Fairfield in the Alamo City. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0