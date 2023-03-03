Open in App
Holliday, TX
Holliday vs Columbus: Girls high school basketball – March 2, 2023

By M.J. Baird,

5 days ago

The Holliday girls basketball team battled Columbus in the Class 3A state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The No. 3 Lady Eagles won 59-40.

Next up is the state championship game on Saturday at 10am. Holliday battles top ranked defending champion Fairfield in the Alamo City.

