KTNV 13 Action News

Annual Racejam concert returns to the Fremont Street Experience Saturday

By Jarah Wright,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHtya_0l68CoX200

The Fremont Street Experience is bringing back the fan-favorite RaceJam concert on Saturday night.

Country music artist Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. is set to take the 3rd Street Stage at 9 p.m.

The artist is known for hits like the "Backroad Song", "If The Boot Fits", and "Happens Like That."

The concert is free and open to all ages.

It's all part of the 2023 NASCAR Weekend. It kicks off Friday with the Victoria's Voice 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, and the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

