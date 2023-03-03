Open in App
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

'End of an era': Broadway Brewhouse Midtown closing

By Darby McCarthy,

5 days ago
Thursday, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing its doors.

The Midtown eatery described itself as "where the American Southwest meets NOLA in Nashville." It boasted 72 beers on tap and a host of food options.

Its last day open is set to be Sunday.

The Brewhouse is also making a last call for merch this weekend. Anyone interested in owning their "Original Broadway Brewhouse swag" can grab a shirt for $5 and receive a free wristband.

If you want to reminisce publicly, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown posted a request that anyone with fond memories of their establishment share them online.

