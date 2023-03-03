Open in App
Nipomo, CA
KSBY News

Central Coast New Tech High students participate in Commodity Night

By KSBY Staff,

7 days ago
Central Coast New Tech High School in Nipomo hosted its annual Commodity Night Thursday.

The event allows students to participate in a stock market simulation.

Participants picked their commodity a month ago and learned as much as possible of it.

Thursday, participants were able to buy and sell the commodities, and either make a profit or a loss by the end of the night.

“What other type of project or schools allows you to set up these booths and teach… each others about commodities, and the geographies, and have fun while you’re doing it,” said Leo Ramirez, a Junior at the high school.

The winner received a $50 gift card to Jocko’s.

