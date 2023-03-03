LCS Spring Split leaders keep pace with wins

The top three teams in the League Championship Series Spring Split standings rolled to wins on Thursday as Week 6 action got underway.

FlyQuest (11-1) defeated Counter Logic Gaming (6-6), Cloud9 (9-3) topped 100 Thieves (5-7), and Evil Geniuses (8-4) got past TSM (5-7).

In the day’s other matches, Team Liquid (5-7) downed Golden Guardians (7-5), and Immortals (3-9) dumped last-place Dignitas (1-11).

The 10 teams in the top North American League of Legends circuit will play every other team twice through March 17. The first- through fourth-place teams will then head to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The fifth- and sixth-place teams will enter the playoffs in the lower bracket.

The winner and runner-up in the playoff final will earn berths in the Mid-Season Invitational along with other teams from LoL leagues worldwide. The LCS Spring Split carries a $200,000 prize pool, with the champion earning $100,000.

On Thursday, FlyQuest defeated Counter Logic Gaming in 37 minutes on blue. China’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu amassed an 11-0-9 kill-death-assist ratio for FlyQuest. The United States’ Cristian “Palafox” Palafox logged a 4-4-3 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Cloud9 routed 100 Thieves in 23 minutes on red behind a 5-0-2 K-D-A ratio from the United States’ Robert “Blaber” Huang. Another U.S. player, Alan “Busio” Cwalina, finished at 1-3-1 for 100 Thieves.

Evil Geniuses needed 43 minutes on red to subdue TSM. Canada’s Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun powered to a 9-0-2 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. Taiwan’s Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang led TSM at 4-4-2.

Team Liquid prevailed in 31 minutes on red against Golden Guardians. The United States’ Sean “Yeon” Sung recorded a 6-0-4 K-D-A ratio for Liquid, while the United States’ Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes topped Golden Guardians at 2-2-2.

Immortals worked for 47 minutes on red to down Dignitas thanks to a 9-2-7 effort from the United States’ Edward “Tactical” Ra. The United States’ Frank “Tomo” Lam posted a 9-3-7 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas.

Week 6 concludes Friday with five matches:

–Counter Logic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

–Dignitas vs. Cloud9

–FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

–TSM vs. Team Liquid

–Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split group-stage standings

1. FlyQuest, 11-1

2. Cloud9, 9-3

3. Evil Geniuses, 8-4

4. Golden Guardians, 7-5

5. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-6

T6. 100 Thieves, 5-7

T6. TSM, 5-7

T6. Team Liquid, 5-7

9. Immortals, 3-9

10. Dignitas, 1-11

–Field Level Media

