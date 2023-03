The casket of Bishop David G. O'Connell at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The funeral Mass for Auxiliary Bishop David G. O’Connell was held Friday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

O’Connell, 69, who was found fatally shot just before 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, is being remembered with three days of funeral services.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez places Christian symbols on the bishop's coffin. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mourners watch as Archbishop Jose H. Gomez leads the funeral procession. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A woman holds up a button with a picture of Bishop O'Connell outside the cathedral. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The coffin and a photo of Bishop O'Connell at his funeral Mass. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Margarita Rico, a nun with the Servants of Mary, prays. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Visitors are reflected in the baptismal font as they wait for the coffin to pass after the Mass. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

The vigil Mass for Bishop O'Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

The casket is closed before the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Three nuns at the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez during the vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

People gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Trinitarian of Mary sisters enter the cathedral. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinal Roger Mahony, archbishop emeritus, prays over the casket. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Relatives of the bishop walk with the casket after the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

