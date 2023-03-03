Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Chloe Clardy propels Conway girls to state semifinals with win over Fayetteville

By Steve Andrews,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaypV_0l689QeS00

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS – Chloe Clardy once again proved why she is the top-rated girls basketball player in the state, as the senior combo-guard poured in a game-high 22 points Thursday to lift Conway to a 67-43 win over Fayetteville in the second round of the 6A state basketball tournament.

“We worked really hard in practice all week and knew what we had to do,” Clardy said. “We just came out and played Conway basketball.”

The Lady Wampus Cats (26-5), the top seed in the tournament, jumped out to a quick 10-point lead when sophomore Emerie Bohanon’s runner in the lane gave them a 17-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Conway then began the second quarter on a 12-3 run, when Clardy’s bucket made it 29-13 with 3:55 to play in the first half. Despite the early lead, the Lady Wampus Cats did lot relent and continued to force Fayetteville with pressure defense.

“Even though we may have the lead, we know we have to stay locked in and focused and do what we do,” Clardy said. “I’ve been here four years and know what coach needs, so I just try to do my part on the floor. But we’ve got people on our team that can do it all, so it’s hard to stop all of us.”

Conway took a 35-20 into the half, then went up 48-24 midway through the third period after Clardy, a Stanford University recruit, converted a steal and a layup, then drilled a 3-pointer in consecutive trips down court. The Lady Wampus Cats hit eight 3-pointers in the game.

“Honestly, I think we played better than I expected. I thought it took just a little bit to get our 3-point shot down, but once one of them went in I felt like it was contagious,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I felt like our energy was coming from our defense, and our girls just kept the pressure on.”

Sophomore Whitney Brown tried to keep Fayetteville in the game, hitting a pair of early threes to finish with a team-high 20 points. But the Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively after senior floor-leader Wynter Beck went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Clardy, ranked the No. 8 player in the country, continued to impose her will on both ends of the court, but the Lady Wampus Cats also had contributions throughout the lineup, as eight players scored in the game. Senior Savannah Scott, an Auburn signee, tallied 12 points for Conway, while Bohanon chipped in 11.

“That is the difference between our team this year and last year,” Hutchcraft said. “The last few years we were a little bit too one-dimensional with Chloe, but now we have three really good sophomores and some other seniors that make us much more well-balanced, and overall, just a better team.”

After Fayetteville (17-14) opened the fourth with a pair of baskets from sophomore Maiesha Washington to trim the lead back to 59-37, Hutchcraft urged her team to tighten back up. Conway responded with an 8-0 run to put the game on ice.

“We have a responsive team and our girls are pleasers,” Hutchcraft said. “Four of them are seniors, so they’ve been here, they’ve been in this moment, so usually when it gets to that point, they respond. That’s the good part about this team is that they are coachable and always want to do the right thing.”

Conway faces Little Rock Central (19-11) in Saturday’s semifinal matchup at noon. The winner advances to next weekend’s state championship game in Hot Springs. Central pulled a major upset in last year’s tournament bouncing the heavily favored Tigers. The two teams split the season series this winter.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 49

Junior Jordan Marshall remained red-hot the entire game Thursday night, piling up 31 points to lead the Little Rock Central girls to a 57-49 win over Fort Smith Northside in the second round of the 6A state basketball tournament.

The 5-foot-11 forward tallied 14 points in the first half, then added 17 after the break – including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Central (19-11), the third-seed from the 6A Central, led 15-8 after one quarter and extended that to a 28-16 halftime lead. The Lady Grizzlies came in as the second-seed in the West and had earned a bye in the first round.

But Northside senior Karys Washington erupted for 10 of her team-high 21 points in the third quarter, as the Lady Grizzlies (23-6) outscored the Lady Tigers 20-9, to cut the margin to a single point heading into the final frame.

Marshall and junior Alivia Montgomery connected on 3-pointers in the fourth, as Central finished the game on a 20-13 run to put the game away.

Central will now advance to face top=ranked Conway (26-5) in Saturday’s semifinal at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to next weekend’s state championship game in Hot Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDLwk_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NQX7_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017812_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kNjG_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCRRR_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxsnD_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqkrB_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ijp3Q_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fBH3_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xh6mr_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQX1c_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlwqC_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJLJG_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyw2f_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hKKa_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz1Lt_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxshu_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcLhQ_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFF5a_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGVsf_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIdLc_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0nIm_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jU83_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3m9b_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRQ3O_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRRmj_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNjHb_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9K8R_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvEhJ_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iw4RR_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTHP3_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDxs7_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YPfg_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK3cE_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lulqJ_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKon5_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IiZ8_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvpNP_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfR4L_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10suDV_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9d3r_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsFr6_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zD4h_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrwzB_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ljw3t_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Scy1V_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RTaT_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlMFR_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzuoI_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foR7R_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3XP8_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReakB_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNt3b_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104jF3_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUFt7_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUfYz_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jkCp_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO8TV_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PAtz_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQ29L_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxIgz_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShSVd_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x69Dj_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWOEd_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sWEn_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjyeF_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cSps_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiG88_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IzFZy_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob3ox_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7ujK_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0bQE_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRPOa_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4p5A_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClAw0_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoJ9g_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYRxm_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkUGl_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMYRc_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hA6X_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdNnT_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrDA1_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txsrV_0l689QeS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9QAC_0l689QeS00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayetteville, AR newsLocal Fayetteville, AR
Daughter of Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball legend forging her own path at Farmington
Farmington, AR1 day ago
KJ Bolden, nation's No. 2 overall prospect, has 'nothing but amazing' Arkansas visit; Alabama up next
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Will third time be the charm for Springdale’s Jeremy Price and his two super sophomores?
Springdale, AR10 hours ago
Farmington earns redemption in 4A championship win over Nashville
Farmington, AR4 hours ago
Unbeaten no more: Northwest knocks off undefeated Fairland in Division II state semifinals
Fairland, OK8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy