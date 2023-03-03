Chloe Clardy propels Conway girls to state semifinals with win over Fayetteville

By Steve Andrews | Photo by Karen Schwartz

ROGERS – Chloe Clardy once again proved why she is the top-rated girls basketball player in the state, as the senior combo-guard poured in a game-high 22 points Thursday to lift Conway to a 67-43 win over Fayetteville in the second round of the 6A state basketball tournament.

“We worked really hard in practice all week and knew what we had to do,” Clardy said. “We just came out and played Conway basketball.”

The Lady Wampus Cats (26-5), the top seed in the tournament, jumped out to a quick 10-point lead when sophomore Emerie Bohanon’s runner in the lane gave them a 17-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Conway then began the second quarter on a 12-3 run, when Clardy’s bucket made it 29-13 with 3:55 to play in the first half. Despite the early lead, the Lady Wampus Cats did lot relent and continued to force Fayetteville with pressure defense.

“Even though we may have the lead, we know we have to stay locked in and focused and do what we do,” Clardy said. “I’ve been here four years and know what coach needs, so I just try to do my part on the floor. But we’ve got people on our team that can do it all, so it’s hard to stop all of us.”

Conway took a 35-20 into the half, then went up 48-24 midway through the third period after Clardy, a Stanford University recruit, converted a steal and a layup, then drilled a 3-pointer in consecutive trips down court. The Lady Wampus Cats hit eight 3-pointers in the game.

“Honestly, I think we played better than I expected. I thought it took just a little bit to get our 3-point shot down, but once one of them went in I felt like it was contagious,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I felt like our energy was coming from our defense, and our girls just kept the pressure on.”

Sophomore Whitney Brown tried to keep Fayetteville in the game, hitting a pair of early threes to finish with a team-high 20 points. But the Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively after senior floor-leader Wynter Beck went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Clardy, ranked the No. 8 player in the country, continued to impose her will on both ends of the court, but the Lady Wampus Cats also had contributions throughout the lineup, as eight players scored in the game. Senior Savannah Scott, an Auburn signee, tallied 12 points for Conway, while Bohanon chipped in 11.

“That is the difference between our team this year and last year,” Hutchcraft said. “The last few years we were a little bit too one-dimensional with Chloe, but now we have three really good sophomores and some other seniors that make us much more well-balanced, and overall, just a better team.”

After Fayetteville (17-14) opened the fourth with a pair of baskets from sophomore Maiesha Washington to trim the lead back to 59-37, Hutchcraft urged her team to tighten back up. Conway responded with an 8-0 run to put the game on ice.

“We have a responsive team and our girls are pleasers,” Hutchcraft said. “Four of them are seniors, so they’ve been here, they’ve been in this moment, so usually when it gets to that point, they respond. That’s the good part about this team is that they are coachable and always want to do the right thing.”

Conway faces Little Rock Central (19-11) in Saturday’s semifinal matchup at noon. The winner advances to next weekend’s state championship game in Hot Springs. Central pulled a major upset in last year’s tournament bouncing the heavily favored Tigers. The two teams split the season series this winter.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 49

Junior Jordan Marshall remained red-hot the entire game Thursday night, piling up 31 points to lead the Little Rock Central girls to a 57-49 win over Fort Smith Northside in the second round of the 6A state basketball tournament.

The 5-foot-11 forward tallied 14 points in the first half, then added 17 after the break – including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Central (19-11), the third-seed from the 6A Central, led 15-8 after one quarter and extended that to a 28-16 halftime lead. The Lady Grizzlies came in as the second-seed in the West and had earned a bye in the first round.

But Northside senior Karys Washington erupted for 10 of her team-high 21 points in the third quarter, as the Lady Grizzlies (23-6) outscored the Lady Tigers 20-9, to cut the margin to a single point heading into the final frame.

Marshall and junior Alivia Montgomery connected on 3-pointers in the fourth, as Central finished the game on a 20-13 run to put the game away.

Central will now advance to face top=ranked Conway (26-5) in Saturday’s semifinal at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to next weekend’s state championship game in Hot Springs.