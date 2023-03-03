Open in App
Jackson, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown

By SAM Quick,

5 days ago

Jackson State recorded its third straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 67-63 loss in a back-and-forth contest at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Thursday night. The Golden Lions went into halftime with an eight-point lead, but the Tigers wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Golden Lions 41-29 in the second half to come out on top.

Chase Adams scored 18 points to lead the way for Jackson State. That performance included an impressive 13 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Jackson State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 54% from the field in the second half, scoring 0.99 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 35% shooting and 0.83 points per possession in the first half.

Kylen Milton led the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds. As a team, the Golden Lions shot 24-of-61 from the field and 10-of-29 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Arkansas-Pine Bluff only mustered 0.9 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 5 matchup with Mississippi Valley State University. On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff ‘s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The Golden Lions’ next game is on March 4. It won’t be easy as their opponent Alcorn State is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Jackson State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

