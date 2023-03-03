Open in App
Dover, DE
See more from this location?
HBCU Gameday

UMES beat MEAC foe Delaware State

By SAM Quick,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqMdk_0l688LRq00

UMES gave Delaware State their third consecutive loss in a 64-58 contest at Memorial Hall on Thursday night. The Hornets went into halftime with a 30-28 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Hawks outscored them by eight points in the final 20 minutes.

Kevon Voyles scored 22 points to lead the way for UMES. That performance included an impressive 13 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. As a team, UMES shot 21-of-57 from the field and 15-of-23 from the line to put up an average of 0.85 points per possession.

Delaware State was led by Martaz Robinson, who recorded 13 points and nine boards. The Hornets shot 22-of-54 from the field and 6-of-16 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.75 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRiSm_0l688LRq00

UMES rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Morgan State. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Delaware State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post UMES beat MEAC foe Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Three Former Baseball Athletes to be Inducted Into Delaware Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Newark, DE2 days ago
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Girl
Dover, DE1 day ago
Our Favorite Cheesesteaks in Delaware
New Castle, DE3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MEAC Tourney: UMES upsets Morgan St advancing to semifinals
Princess Anne, MD2 hours ago
VIDEO | Caravel's Price hits 6 three-pointers as Bucs advance to DIAA Girls Basketball Semifinals
Bear, DE1 day ago
Philadelphia Is Getting a New TV News Anchor
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Chester Students Dominate SkillsUSA Welding Event
Chester, PA2 days ago
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Man
Newark, DE3 days ago
Unclaimed $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Newark, Delaware: Officials
Newark, DE6 days ago
These Neighborhoods in Delaware Are Great Places to Live
Middletown, DE1 day ago
NBC10 Philadelphia Hires New Nightly News Anchor
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
3 dead after SUV crashes on Interstate 95 in Elkton
Elkton, MD4 days ago
This Baltimore man wants to give away his million dollar fortune
Baltimore, MD8 days ago
Two Arrested in Connection with Deadly Georgetown Apartment Shooting
Georgetown, DE4 days ago
Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
15-year-old reported missing in Dover since February, police announce Gold Alert
Dover, DE1 day ago
30-Year-Old Woman Dies in Crash on I-95 in Delaware
Newark, DE3 days ago
Wilmington police charge four suspects in shooting death
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
Police: Fatal Crash In Newark Under Investigation
Newark, DE3 days ago
Man found shot in ditch in Kent co. dies of injuries
Felton, DE9 days ago
Del. State Police investigate robbery at McDonald's on Route 4
Stanton, DE5 days ago
UNDER CONTRACT. “Three Blocks To The Sand & Surf” In-Town Rehoboth..
Rehoboth Beach, DE3 days ago
This Mouth-Watering Seafood & Wings Spot is Coming to South Jersey!
Camden, NJ2 days ago
Police identify 5 people killed during violent weekend in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Man shot, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder for Salisbury Shooting
Salisbury, MD2 days ago
Man shot Thursday night in Annapolis dies
Annapolis, MD6 days ago
Police Officer Kills Man, Injures Woman Outside Delaware 7-Eleven
Wilmington, DE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy