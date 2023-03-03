High school boys basketball: Rossford, Central Catholic win big in D-II district semis

MILLBURY — Rossford’s Jake Morrison put up game-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over Wauseon 38-21 on Thursday in a Division II boys basketball district semifinal at Lake High School.

No. 2 seed Rossford (20-4) will meet top seed Central Catholic (19-4) in the district final 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake.

The Bulldogs led at the end of every quarter, taking an 8-5 first-quarter advantage and extending out to 16-7 by halftime.

Garritt Murphree had eight points, while Derek Vorst collected seven points, five rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for the Bulldogs.

Jack Leatherman and Tyson Rodriguez each had five points for No. 3 seed Wauseon (16-8).

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 69, PORT CLINTON 48

MILLBURY — Makhi Leach scored a team-high 18 points with four 3-pointers as the Fighting Irish bested Port Clinton in the second district semifinal at Lake High School.

Isaiah Brenneman added 12 points for top-seeded Central Catholic, which led 33-23 at halftime. Michael Greenlee, Jr., had nine points.

Adam Thorbahn drained three 3-pointers en route to 23 points to lead No. 5 seed Port Clinton (14-11). Owen Auxter scored 12 points.