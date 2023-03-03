Blackhawks trade Max Domi to Stars for a 2nd-round pick

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks continued their fire sale Thursday night, one day before the NHL trade deadline.

Chicago traded forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin, the team announced. The deal came two days after the Blackhawks traded star winger Patrick Kane to the Rangers and three days after they shipped defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty to the Maple Leafs.

Domi, 28, led the Blackhawks in goals (18), assists (31) and points (49) in 60 games. He has 363 points in 561 career NHL games. He'll join a Stars team with championship aspirations, as Dallas led the Western Conference with 79 points at the end of play Thursday night.

Wells, 25, had compiled a 2.96 goals-against average at AHL Rockford this season. He made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks on Nov. 5. It’s the only NHL game he has ever appeared in.

Khudobin, 36, has posted a 2.89 goals-against average in 24 games for the AHL Texas Stars this season. He has appeared in 259 career NHL games.

With the addition of another second-round pick, the Blackhawks now hold 14 selections – six first-round picks and eight second-round selections – in the first two rounds across the next three drafts.

