Warriors dominate third quarter again in big win vs. Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO — There used to be an aura surrounding the Warriors where it felt like no matter the deficit, they’d be able to have a chance to come back and win. This season, that feeling has faded, but this most recent homestand might be giving credence to that old feeling of confidence.

For the third straight game, the Warriors used a big second half to roll to a victory at Chase Center on Thursday night. Despite trailing by 10 at halftime, the Dubs dominated the third quarter and earned a 115-91 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan Poole exploded on offense and finished with 34 points, while Klay Thompson pulled down a regular-season career-high 11 rebounds with 19 points to record his first double-double of the season. Draymond Green also continues to be a spark plug and flirted with a triple-double for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

"It definitely feels like it's starting to come together," Green said. "It feels like this team is starting to jell, which is huge."

On Sunday night, the Warriors erased a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to come back and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tuesday they trailed by as many by 23 but used a third-quarter flash flood to inundate the Portland Trail Blazers on their way to an 18-point win. This time around, they used a 42-17 run in the third quarter to take care of the Clippers early, as Los Angeles went just 4-of-22 from the field in the period.

"To have the third quarters like we've had the last two games, gives you something to build on," Green said. "Gives you something to build upon. Also, you understand what it takes coming out of the half. You go into a half, you've seen a team for one half and understanding the adjustments that you need to make. And then you have to go out apply it. For us to go out and do it the way we have the last couple games has been huge for us."

When it came to their defensive scheme, it was more notable what they didn't do as opposed to what they did do -- they decided they weren't gonna defend Russell Westbrook at the 3-point line. They left him wide open while Draymond was free to roam the paint. The Chase Center crowd egged Westbrook to shoot every time he was beyond the arc, as he went 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point land en route to eight points in 28 minutes.

In essence, the Warriors were playing 5-on-4 and letting Draymond play free safety. A game after shutting down Damian Lillard with a feisty box-and-one scheme, the Warriors coaching staff came up with another winning game plan.

"We got Russ to miss some shots," Green said. "I think when you have a game plan like that -- I know everyone will judge Russ' jump shot -- but what that does to you mentally is tough. I think it's more mental than his shot. ... Not necessarily get in his head, but it'll make you think, for sure. Because you're open every play. You're taught in basketball, if you're open, take the shot. But if you're open every play, you kinda start questioning yourself."

The game plans are ramping up and so is the defensive intensity. It’s starting to feel like the playoffs in March.

The two teams went into the game knowing that the winner would hold sole possession of the No. 5 seed in the West with about five weeks left in the regular season, so that’s where the 33-30 Warriors find themselves now.

For just the second time all season, the Warriors have put together a four-game winning streak. For the first time all season, Golden State is three games above .500 after going 4-0 to begin the homestand.

“It does feel like this is our best stretch, because of what we’re doing defensively,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s significant in that we’ve held our serve here so far at home. Another big one tomorrow. Hopefully Steph coming back soon. Things are looking up.”

