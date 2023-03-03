Open in App
Mason, MI
The Monroe News

Boys Basketball: Mason honors records, breaks one in finale victory

By Ryan Loren and Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

5 days ago

ERIE − On a night when Erie Mason honored graduates Joe and Mary Liedel as the Monroe County Region's career scoring leaders, one Liedel record was taken away.

Mason's Carson Brown hit 11 3-pointers to break Joe Liedel's record of 10 in a single game and lead the Eagles to a 69-26 win over Dearborn Advanced Tech Thursday night.

Brown finished with 33 points − all in the first half − to stake the Eagles to a 55-13 lead at the intermission. He played just 2 minutes in the second half as Mason rested its starters.

"With all the energy and excitement surrounding the evening, it was Carson Brown who stole the show," Mason coach Kevin Skaggs said. "(He) was 11-for-15 from 3-point range."

Alex Langenderfer hit three more 3-pointers and scored 11 first-half points. Eight other Eagles added at least 1 point as Mason finished the regular season 16-6 overall.

The Eagles' junior varsity team ended their 16-6 season with a 68-38 victory. Logan Goodin (17 points), Karter Stubleski (14), Zach Worden (12), and Anthony Crooks (10) led Mason.

Mason 33 22 5 9 69
Dearborn AT 5 7 7 6 26

ERIE MASON: Langenderfer 4 (3) 0-0 11, Carson Brown 11 (11) 0-0 33, Casey Brown 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brown 1 1-2 3, K. Herrera 1 (1) 1-2 4, Iocoangeli 2 0-0 4, T. Herrera 0 1-2 1, Kreger 1 0-0 2, Goodin 1 0-0 2, Knopp 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 (16) 5-8 69.

DEARBORN ADVANCED TECH: Defoe 1 (1) 2-4 5, McGee 4 (3) 0-0 11, Mason 1 2-2 4, L. Mason 2 (2) 0-0 6. Totals 6 (4) 4-6 26.

Ida 51, Hudson 28

IDA – Ida heads into the postseason with a 10-game winning streak.

And wins over Hudson are on both ends of that streak for the Blue Streaks.

The Streaks snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Tigers 42-29 on Jan. 24 and have not lost since.

The Blue Streaks had balanced scoring as Ty Robertson netted 11 points, Kirby Carsten 10, and four players finished between 6 and 8 points.

Ida (15-7) took care of business early, dominating the first quarter 21-6 and building a 33-11 advantage at halftime.

Ida is the No. 1 seed in next week’s Division 2 District at Dundee. It will play the winner of Monday’s opening game between Milan and Jefferson in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ida’s junior varsity fell 37-32 to finish at 10-11. Owen Snyder scored 10 points.

Ida 21 12 8 10 51
Hudson 6 5 9 8 28

IDA: Robertson 3 (1) 4-4 11, Gelso 1 0-0 2, Kukiela 2 (2) 0-0 6, Schrader 3 (2) 0-0 8, Wolfenbarger 2 (1) 1-2 6, Schoenberg 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hemry 1 0-0 2, Lutz 0 0-2 0, Carsten 4 2-3 10. Totals 18(8) 7-11 51.

HUDSON: Czeiszperger 0 1-2 1, Arredondo 2 (1) 0-0 6, Boyd 1 1-1 3, Horwath 1 0-0 2, Kolle 1 1-5 3, Walker 0 2-2 2, Strodtman 3 (1) 2-3 9, Wheeler 0 1-2 1, Morgan 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 (2) 10-17 28.

Bedford 66, Pinckney 32

TEMPERANCE – Bedford got to give its backups a lot of playing time in closing out a 17-5 regular season.

The Mules led 17-11 after one quarter and kept opening up the lead in every quarter after that. It was 36-18 at halftime and 54-25 after three.

Seniors Andrew Hollinger (20) and Griffin Wolf (13) combined for 33 points.

Bedford 17 19 18 12 66
Pinckney 11 7 7 7 32

BEDFORD: Huss 2 0-0 4, Fackelman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Eighmey 3 5-6 11, Damon 1 0-2 2, Behnke 1 (1) 0-0 3, Korchendoerfer 1 (1) 2-3 5, Campbell 1 1-2 3, Hollinger 8 (1) 3-4 20, Hakki 1 0-1 2, Wolf 5 (3) 0-0 13. Totals 24 (7) 11-18 66.

PINCKNEY: Ezards 2 2-4 6, Carlson 2 0-0 4, Shelly 1 0-0 2, Luomen 1 0-1 2, Doyle 4 (1) 0-0 9, Combs 3 1-2 7, Weaver 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 (1) 5-9 32.

Dundee 79, Britton Deerfield 61

DUNDEE – Dundee gave a nice send-off to seniors Matt Atkinson, Drew Bolster, Matt Bisard, and Ben Hatkow on Senior Night.

“It was a really nice way to send out the seniors,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said. “They have done a lot through the four years at Dundee.”

Dundee led Britton Deerfield 33-27 at halftime and controlled the second half to finish the regular season 11-11.

Braiden Whitaker led the Vikings with 24 points, while Atkinson (14), Bolster (12), and Ethan Layton (11) also hit double figures.

Dundee 15 18 22 24 79
BD 15 12 16 18 61

DUNDEE: Atkinson 5 (4) 0-0 14, Layton 4 (3) 0-0 11, Lee 2 2-2 6, Bolster 4 (3) 1-2 12, Hatkow 1 0-0 2, Whitaker 9 6-8 24, Daniel 1 0-0 2, Spare 3 0-0 6, Bisard 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 (9-12) 79.

BRITTON DEERFIELD: Smith 1 0-0 2, McRobert 6 (1) 1-1 14, T. Johnson 3 (1) 3-6 10, L. Shiels 2 1-1 5, C. Johnson 2 (2) 2-6 8, Hauser 1 2-2 4, B. Shiels 1 0-0 2, Good 4 (3) 2-3 13, Bugh 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 21 (8) 11-19 61.

Summerfield 67, Livingston Christian 58

PETERSBURG − Summerfield closed out the regular season on a much-needed high note after dropping three of its previous four games.

"Stark contrast to the other night, winning the rebounding battle by nine and the turnover battle with only nine," Summerfield coach Phil Schiffler said. "We moved the ball very well also with 20 assists."

The Bulldogs shook off Livingston Christian after a close first quarter, going on a 15-6 in the second to lead 34-23 at halftime. A 21-13 run in the third extended the advantage.

Branden Myshock led Summerfield (10-12) with 20 points and 8 rebounds, Teddy Gault scored 12, and Zack Stambaugh added 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Summerfield 19 15 21 12 67
Livingston 17 6 13 22 58

SUMMERFIELD: LaRocca 2 (1) 0-1 5, Gault 5 (1) 1-3 12, B. Kalb 1 0-0 2, St. John 1 (1) 0-0 3, Dafoe 6 (3) 1-3 16, Myshock 8 4-4 20, R. Kalb 0 1-2 1, Stambaugh 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 (6) 7-13 67.

LIVINGSTON CHRISTIAN: Nixon 5 (5) 0-0 15, Butts 2 (1) 0-0 5, Zimbelman 3 (1) 0-1 7, Slater 5 (5) 0-1 15, Harris 3 (1) 0-2 7, DeMasellis 4 (1) 0-1 9. Totals 22 (14) 0-5 58.

Carlson 55, Southgate 35

SOUTHGATE − Eleven different players scored for Gibraltar Carlson, which won its fourth straight game to close out the regular season.

The Marauders (10-12) led by 7 points at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter to take a 43-30 lead into the fourth.

Jackson Zachary led Carlson with 9 points, Roy Braddy scored 8, and Dejuan Johnson and Sincere Kemokai added 7 apiece.

Carlson 9 16 18 12 55
Southgate 7 11 12 13 35

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: McBride 2 (1) 0-2 5, Kemokai 1 (1) 4-6 7, Braddy 3 (2) 0-2 8, Davis 2 0-0 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 (2) 0-2 6, Johnson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Zachary 2 5-8 9, Barrell 0 1-2 1, Cousino 0 2-3 2, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 (7) 14-27 55.

SOUTHGATE ANDERSON: Llanes 0 1-2 1, Porter 4 4-5 12, Tatman 4 0-0 8, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 3 0-3 6, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Barbosa 2 1-4 5, Laskowski 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 7-16 35.

Huron 52, Garden City 30

GARDEN CITY – New Boston Huron wrapped up an 8-14 regular season with a convincing win.

Huron led just 23-21 in the first half, but pulled away by controlling the third quarter 15-3.

“We came out strong in the second half both offensively and defensively,” Huron coach Ted Tackett said. “It was a nice way to end the regular season.”

Ethan Woolery led the way with 15 points and Kyle Kantola scored 12.

Huron also took the junior varsity contest 60-32 as Alex Tejada Walker scored 14 points and Kyle Biller 12.

NB Huron 16 7 15 14 52
Garden City 7 14 3 7 30

NEW BOSTON HURON: Farrugia 3 (1) 2-2 9, Ramsby 0 1-2 1, Handyside 1 1-2 3, Morse 1 (1) 1-2 4, Kantola 5 2-3 12, Martin 0 3-6 3, Grant 1 3-4 5, Woolery 6 (1) 2-3 15. Totals 17 (3) 15-26 52.

GARDEN CITY: VanBelle 2 (1) 2-2 7, Whicker 1 (1) 2-3 5, Brooks 4 1-1 9, Weber 1 3-6 5, Riley 1 0-1 2, Hieft 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 (2) 8-13 30.

Lenawee Christian 59, SMCC 37

ADRIAN – St. Mary Catholic Central could not find any offense in the first and third quarters.

The Falcons were outscored 16-6 in the opening period and 15-1 in the third in dipping to 10-12 with their third straight loss.

Patrick Lipford led the way with 12 points.

LCS 16 10 15 18 59
SMCC 6 17 1 13 37

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN: Daniels 1 (1) 0-0 3, Summer 7 (2) 2-3 18, Parisien 0 2-2 2, Serupsky 3 (3) 1-2 10, Davis 0 1-3 1, J. Salenbien 7 (2) 5-8 21, T. Salenbien 1 2-4 4. Totals 19 (8) 13-22 59.

SMCC: Kuehnlein 0 2-4 2, Snodgrass 2 4-5 8, Lipford 3 6-7 12, Chinavarre 0 0-2 0, Laboe 2 2-2 6, Martin 0 1-2 1, Boberg 2 0-0 4, Treece 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 15-22 37.

Adrian 57, Airport 36

ADRIAN – The game was scheduled to be played Friday, but the two schools agreed to move it up to avoid the snowstorm that was forecast.

Airport led 11-8 after one quarter, but had a tough time keeping up with the Maples after that.

“We found it difficult to play well enough to beat a talented Adrian Maple team,” Airport coach Jason Ruhlig said.

Brett Moore led the 10-12 Jets with 8 points and Cooper Nye snared 7 rebounds.

Adrian took the junior varsity game 63-58 in overtime despite 18 points by Aidyn Stahr and 13 by Tyler Furman. Chase Harvell and Ryan Hildebrand scored 8 points each for Airport in a 57-41 freshman loss.

Adrian 8 13 14 22 57
Airport 11 5 10 9 36

ADRIAN: Elam 8 (2) 8-9 26, Fickler 4 5-6 13, Dekeyser 4 0-0 8, Parker 3 0-0 6, Young 1 (1) 1-2 4. Totals 20 (3) 14-17 57.

AIRPORT: Nowak 0 2-2 2, Westaway 2 3-3 7, Moore 3 (2) 0-0 8, McComas 2 2-3 6, Nye 2 0-2 4, Harper-Lewis 0 2-4 2, Langton 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ruhlig 0 1-2 1, Byrd 1 0-0 2, Tackett 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 (3) 11-18 36.

Tecumseh 60, Flat Rock 23

TECUMSEH − Flat Rock's regular season ended on a sour note Thursday with a loss to 16-6 Tecumseh.

The Rams, who have lost three of their past four, were held to just 12 points in the first half and then a single field goal in the third quarter. Tecumseh led 48-14 heading into the final stanza.

Odin Nemeth and Timmy Murphy led Flat Rock (17-5) with 6 points each. Leading scorer Graham Junge is out with an injury.

Tecumseh won the JV game 42-37 and the freshman game 49-42. Cyrus Goins scored 10 points for the JV Rams. Andrew Gillum had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the freshmen.

Tecumseh 14 15 19 12 60
Flat Rock 6 6 2 9 23

TECUMSEH: G. Mossburg 2 0-1 4, Hunt 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cross 2 (1) 1-2 6, Barrie 2 (1) 0-0 5, Cherevey 3 (1) 0-0 7, Weicyk 3 (2) 0-0 8, R. Mossburg 1 (1) 0-0 3, Berschoter 4 (1) 0-0 9, Zajac 7 (1) 0-0 15. Totals 25 (9) 1-3 60.

FLAT ROCK: Lannon 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 1-4 3, Nemeth 2 (2) 0-0 6, Giroux 0 2-2 2, Liedel 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 0-2 6, Breslin 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 (2) 3-8 23.

Ann Arbor Prep 76, Milan 34

MILAN – Milan was outscored 23-0 in the opening quarter in the start of a long night.

The Big Reds managed to hit just 5 of 16 free throw attempts while Ann Arbor Prep was pouring in 12 3-pointers.

Connor Dessellier scored 7 points to lead 4-18 Milan.

AA Prep 23 15 20 18 76
Milan 0 13 7 14 34

ANN ARBOR PREP: Marshall 1 (1) 0-2 4, King-Watson 5 (1) 0-0 11, Love 1 0-0 2, Partee 4 (2) 2-2 12, Connor 2 2-2 4, Stephens 2 (2) 0-0 6, Parker-Brooks 7 (5) 0-0 19, Roberts 4 (1) 1-5 10, Souley 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 (12) 5-11 76.

MILAN: K. Ballard 1 (1) 0-0 3, Denham 2 (2) 0-0 6, Cornell 1 0-1 2, Raasch 3 2-8 6, C. Ballard 2 0-1 4, Walline 2 0-2 4, Dessellier 2 3-4 7. Totals 13 (3) 5-16 34.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Boys Basketball: Mason honors records, breaks one in finale victory

