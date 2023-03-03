WIAA girls basketball: Waupun wins heavyweight rematch with Lake Mills

BEAVER DAM — The 3-point shooting duel became one-sided in the second half.

Junior forward Kayl Petersen scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as second-seeded Waupun defeated top-seeded Lake Mills 44-40 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Thursday at Beaver Dam High School.

Lake Mills (24-3) hit six triples in the first half and led 25-21 at the break, but eighth-ranked Waupun (20-7) held the second-ranked L-Cats to just six points over the first 13-plus minutes of the second half.

Petersen, a 6-foot-1 Marquette commit, set the tone in the opening minute of the second half with back-to-back 3s to give the Warriors a 27-25 advantage.

Sophomore guard Lydia Aalsma, who also has several Division 1 offers already, followed Petersen’s two 3s with one of her own to extend the lead to 30-26.

Junior guard Emily Wollin scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half for Lake Mills, including a mid-range jumper with 10:14 remaining to cut it it to 32-30. But Petersen buried her third 3-pointer from the top with 9:52 to go to push Waupun’s lead to five, and the L-Cats never got closer than four down the stretch.

Sophomore Rowan Harder scored all six of her points down the stretch to help the Warriors salt this one away. Harder waited underneath for teammates to find her for three back-breaking baskets.

Junior point guard Gracie Gopalan, who has a Division II offer from Maryville University, scored all seven of her points in the first half for Waupun (20-7). The Warriors topped Prairie du Chien 50-40 in Saturday’s sectional final to reach state.

Lake Mills won the first meeting between these two teams, 55-50 in double overtime at the Watertown Holiday Shootout in December.

The L-Cats prevailed with clutch free throw shooting in that one. This time around, they shot just 7-of-18 at the line.

“It was a battle last time, too,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said.

“Obviously, they have three very good players who are going to go play college basketball at high levels. We just tried to take them away on defense. I thought we did OK on that, but their zone kind of threw us off our game a little bit. Ultimately, they made more shots than us and got a lead. They are really hard to come back from when they spread out like that. They’ve got really good ball handlers.”

Waupun held Lake Mills senior Bella Pitta to just five points, but the L-Cats hit clutch perimeter shots in the early going.

Senior guard Jenna Hosey opened the game with an open 3 in transition. Sophomore guard Haydenn Sellnow knocked down three triples for all nine of her points in first half. Her first two 3s on back-to-back possessions gave the L-Cats their biggest lead of the game, up 19-14 with 6:40 to go in the first half. Junior Sophia Guerrero also hit a 3 in the first half and her free throw with 1:04 to play sent Lake Mills into the break leading by four.

“That was huge,” Lind said of the team’s first half perimeter shooting. “We needed that boost. Right off the bench, Hayden came in and didn’t hesitate. It was going up and it was going in. That was a nice little boost for us.”

Once Petersen hit two tough, contested 3s to start the second half, it fell to Lake Mills to answer and the L-Cats were hesitant to pull the trigger from deep. With Petersen and Harder patrolling the lane, the L-Cats struggled to score in the paint.

“Petersen (hit them) with somebody right in her back pocket, so that’s tough,” Lind said. “The girls did the game plan just like we talked about. Nothing to be mad about. They played really hard. Sometimes, the other team just makes big shots and they did tonight.”

Lind coached Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team to a winning season a year ago, then took over at Lake Mills. He inherited a group that followed in the footsteps of a state championship team, but these L-Cats refused to let the bar drop and continued to play high stakes basketball the past two seasons.

“It is a really fun basketball culture,” Lind said. “They like their basketball in Lake Mills. Hopefully, everybody was proud of the season we had. I definitely am. I thought it was a great season. We ran into a very good team. Sometimes, that happens.

“Yes, they did (keep the bar high). The work ethic they had in the summer kind of reflects that. They wanted to be going to state, too. Unfortunately, not this year. I know they are not going to stay down long. I know the underclassmen will get back into the gym when it’s time and keep working.”

The L-Cats, who had a 15-game win streak snapped, graduate four seniors, including Pitta who will play for Lipscomb University next season. Hosey, guard Kenzie Nielsen and forward Ryleigh Kulow also depart.

WAUPUN 44, LAKE MILLS 40

Lake Mills 25 15 — 40

Waupun 21 23 — 44

Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 4 3-5 12, Hosey 1 0-0 3, Burling 1 0-4 3, Sellnow 3 0-0 9, Guerrero 3 1-3 8, Pitta 1 3-6 5 Totals 13 7-18 40

Waupun (fg ft-fta tp) — Aalsma 3 0-0 7, VandeStreek 1 1-2 3, Harder 3 0-1 6, Gopalan 3 0-0 7, Petersen 8 0-3 21 Totals 18 1-6 44

Three-point goals — LM (E. Wollin, Hosey, Burling, Sellnow 3, Guerrero), W (Aalsma, Gopalan, Petersen 5)

Total fouls — LM 14, W 17