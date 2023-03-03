Peoria's year of adversity turns into 4A basketball championship in win over Deer Valley

Peoria coach Patrick Battillo lost his mom, his dad nearly died in a car accident, and his best player was out for a good part of the season with an injury.

But, in the end Thursday night, the Panthers were shooting off confetti in the air on the Veterans Memorial Coliseum floor, celebrating a 4A boys basketball state championship after a 65-57 win over Glendale Deer Valley.

"It feels indescribable," said Battillo, who lost to Tucson Salpointe Catholic three years ago here in overtime in the state final. "The personal adversity I had this year and then to come back with Drew (Camacho)..."

Andrew Camacho, a senior sharpshooter, who had a great start to his season derailed by an injury, came back for the state tournament and steered the second-seeded Panthers (28-4) to their fourth state title and first since 2012, not letting a loss in the 32-team Open Division deter their quest for the 4A gold ball.

Camacho played well here his freshman year, nearly willing a victory over Salpointe. But he came up short. He was the only player who played in that game back for this one.

When he entered the Coliseum on Thursday, Camacho knew what he needed to do to avoid repeating the heart-break feelings from his freshman year.

"I didn't want to feel like that again," Camacho said.

He had to shrug off a shaky first half when he made only 2 of 14 shots, and only 1 of 9 3-pointers, as Deer Valley led 30-27 with Eric Perkins and Travis Vasquez combining for 14 points.

Camacho was fouled from behind the arc on his first shot of the second half. He made all three free throws. Then, in the last 3:18 of the quarter, he took over. He made successive 3s, score on a jumper and Christopher Brookins' steal and layup gave Peoria a 47-46 lead.

Deer Valley, the No. 8 seed, the only team among the big-school conference finalists that didn't start in the Open, wouldn't lead again.

"We went on a 7-0 run (to take a 41-35 lead) and then we just fell apart," Deer Valley coach Jed Dunn said.

When Battillo sent Calvin Windley back into the game in the final quarter with four fouls, it was over. Windley, who sat after picking up his fourth foul two minutes into the third quarter, was the catalyst while Camacho was out with the injury this season.

Windley scored on a backdoor play on a feed from Camacho for a 55-50 lead with 3:34 left. Then, out of the spread, Windley slashed through the middle of Deer Valley's defense for a basket and it was 57-50 .

"Calvin brings so much dynamics to us on the offensive end and defensive end," Battillo said. "That puts pressure on them."

Jaydon Cameron, who had 14 points, was called for a charge, and Peoria converted with Elijah Ward scoring inside on a pass from Caden Bass and it was over.

Camacho finished with a game-high 22 points with Bass adding 19.

"I said, 'Drew, don't try to force it, your shot will fall, get inside,' " Battillo said. "We did what we did all year. Don't force it. For us, it started on the defensive end. We played poor defense and Deer Valley executed. They're a great-shooting team when they execute.

"We were down three at half. We had to refocus that. I give the kids credit. They were able to do that."

Battillo, the Suns' super fan who is known as Mr. ORNG, said his father watched the game online. He felt his mom watching from above.

"I wanted this for her," Battillo said.

Battillo said Peoria was given the same locker room as three years ago. Same bench. The Panthers were up on Salpointe by seven at the half the last time they played for the title. They were down three this time. And finally put away Deer Valley for the third time this season.

"We fought through adversity," Camacho said. "I told them, this game is not going to be a blowout. The state championship game is just a different vibe. Beating a team three times is not easy, especially a team like Deer Valley, who plays hard all game long."

