Missouri State's momentum has it believing. Can it turn into a win over Southern Illinois?

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State team that finished the final two games of the regular season showed up to the opening round of Arch Madness and the Bears are now on to the quarterfinals.

The way the Bears have played in recent games has them starting to dream of a run that has never been accomplished during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament before.

"I do feel like our group has some momentum at this particular time," fifth-year head coach Dana Ford said. "There's been a noticeable difference in their approach to the game and a noticeable difference with their aggressiveness and confidence. We're just believing in what it is that we feel likes gives us the best opportunity to win."

Missouri State's 74-57 win over Illinois Chicago finished the three-game sweep and has the Bears playing against third-seeded Southern Illinois on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals.

More: During MSU game at Arch Madness, Art Hains made 1st radio appearance since hospitalization

The win is the Bears' third in a row and marks their best three-game stretch of the season. Only once this season has the Bears won three-and-a-row with it maxing at four with the final game of the non-conference slate and the first three games of the resumption of the MVC season.

It's given the Bears the confidence that they could be the second team in the tournament's history to make it to a championship game out of the Thursday round. It's also given the Bears the dream that they could become the first to ever win the championship when having to win four games in four days.

"I'm very confident in our team," sophomore guard Alston Mason said. "I know we're very capable of winning four games in four days. I think we all know it's going to take an extreme amount of focus, energy and effort but I think we're capable of doing it. It comes down to how we prepare for games and how we approach the games we play."

More: Missouri State moves to Arch Madness quarters after taking control in second half vs. UIC

First, the Bears are going to have to play Southern Illinois, which swept the Bears during the regular season. Most recently, the Salukis beat the Bears 73-53 on Feb. 5 in Carbondale, Illinois. It tied the Bears' worst margin of defeat this season but they played without their best player, Donovan Clay.

The Bears feel like they've come a long way since then but they know the challenge that lies ahead. The Salukis have a star player in Marcus Domask who earned First Team All-MVC recognition and a pair of All-Defensive players in Lance Jones and Xavier Johnson to make up the league's third-rated defense.

"This will be a great opportunity for us to show that we're playing our best basketball in March," freshman Damien Mayo Jr. said. "This is going to be a challenge for us and we're going to have to step up and meet the challenge face-to-face."

Southern Illinois will enter the game seeking its first Arch Madness quarterfinal win since Bryan Mullins became the program's head coach in 2019-20. The Salukis haven't reached the semifinals since a Barry Hinson-coached Salukis squad eliminated the Bears in the 2018 quarterfinals, which also marked the final game for MSU under Paul Lusk.

The Salukis are winners of two in a row entering its tournament opener with a dominant win over Northern Iowa and by barely squeaking out a three-point victory over Illinois Chicago on the final day of the regular season.

The Bears believe they are completely different than the ones the Salukis had their way with almost a month ago.

"Throughout the season, we've grown as a team and we've become closer together," Mayo said. "We tried to emphasize that this might be our last time playing together. Seniors are going to leave, you never know what's going to happen. We want to stay together and make sure we are playing our best."

Missouri State is starting to have big dreams and the Bears are capable of continuing the run they're on if they bring their momentum to Friday night.

"I think we're blessed with this opportunity to have another shot at a really good team," Ford said. "This was a team that I felt was good enough to win the regular season and then win this tournament. We'll see what we can get figured out."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State's momentum has it believing. Can it turn into a win over Southern Illinois?