Lawrence outlasts Centreville

A big second half for Lawrence helped the Tigers hang on to beat Centreville on Thursday evening.

The win for Lawrence came at 71-65. The two squads were tied 11-11 after one quarter and Centreville led 31-29 at the halftime break.

Lawrence would out-score Centreville 20-13 in the third and 22-21 in the fourth quarter to register the win. The Bulldogs made 6-of-10 free throws, Lawrence connected on 17-of-24.

Centreville finished with four players in double figures. Micah Lemings led the way with 16 points while both Gavin Bunning and Roman Robinson tossed in 15. Jacob Sikanas scored 11 points.

Centreville also got four points each from Kobe Carpenter and Brady Miller.

The Bulldogs will play in the opening round of districts on Monday. Centreville is 14-7 and will take on Quincy (10-11) in the opening game at Union City, set for 5:30 p.m. The winner will play Reading (13-8), one of the top two seeds in the district.

Bronson wins

A big fourth quarter for the Bronson boys helped them beat East Jackson on Thursday, 49-47.

The Vikings out-scored East Jackson 14-9 in that fourth quarter, including getting seven points from Aden Hathaway to help win the game.

Hathaway finished with a team-high 18 points in the contest.

Bronson trailed 10-9 after one but led 25-23 at halftime. East Jackson took a lead into the fourth quarter having out-scored Bronson by five in the third (15-10).

Hathaway grabbed four rebounds and connected on 7-of-12 shots from the floor.

Kam Brackett added 11 points with four assists, Boston Bucklin connected for seven points. Dom Kiomento scored five points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth. Sayler Wotta scored four points, both Ashton Wells and Miles Losinski put in two points.

Bronson earned one of the two seeds in the upcoming district. That’s being hosted by Union City. The Vikings will play on Wednesday against the winner of White Pigeon and Union City.

White Pigeon beats Decatur

The White Pigeon boys ended the regular season with a 62-47 victory over Decatur on Thursday.

Chris Jackson had a big game once again for the Chiefs. He poured in 28 points with 13 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Josh Davidson and Ty Strawser each finished with 10 points as well for the Chiefs.

Davidson handed out eight assists with three steals, Strawser passed out four assists with two steals.

Adam Picking tossed in six points, he grabbed six rebounds. Both Wes Roberts and Mekhi Singleton scored four points, Singleton grabbed four rebounds.

Gabe Adams handed out three assists, Zach Sowards-Haack grabbed two rebounds.

White Pigeon ends the regular season with a record of 12-9. The Chiefs return to action on Monday evening when they take on Union City (8-13) in the opening round of districts at Union City.

Marcellus wins finale

The Marcellus boys won their regular season finale on Thursday night, beating Bangor 46-40.

The Wildcats were out-scored 9-3 in the fourth quarter, but were able to hang on for the win. They led 8-5 after one quarter before putting together two solid quarters with 17 in the second and 18 in the third.

Parker Adams scored 17 points to lead the Cats, he grabbed eight rebounds as well.

Beau Ferguson scored 11 points with four rebounds and three assists, Dawson Lehew scored nine points. Nathan Mihills added six points with six rebounds and four assists. Yona Goodlow scored two points with four rebounds, Jamerion Robinson made a free throw.

Marcellus will play in the opening round of districts on Monday. The Wildcats will take on Kalamazoo Heritage Christian (11-11) at Lawrence at 7 p.m.