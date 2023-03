Pairings finalized for state Class A, B girls basketball tournaments

Here are the first-round pairings for the 2023 South Dakota State Class A and B girls basketball pairings that run March 9-11 at Watertown (Class A) and Huron (Class B).

The matchups for Thursday, March 9 include:

Class A

No. 8 Flandreau (19-4) vs. No. 1 Hamlin (22-0), noon

No. 5 Lakota Tech (19-4) vs. No. 4 Red Cloud (20-2), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Wagner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Rapid City Christian (19-4), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (21-2) vs. No. 6 Sisseton (20-2), 7:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 8 Jones County (18-4) vs. No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (21-2), noon

No. 5 Wall (18-5) vs. No. 4 Sully Buttes (20-3), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Ethan (20-2) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (20-3) vs. No. 6 Howard (19-4), 7:45 p.m.

