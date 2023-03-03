SoDak 16: Hamlin, Sisseton and Castlewood win to qualify for state

Class A (No. 7 Sisseton 59, No. 10 Parkston 46) : A 19-10 surge in the third quarter helped the Redmen (20-2) qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

Krista Langager tallied 22 points and Hannah Leverson 19 for the Redmen, who shot 47 percent (22 of 47) from the field and used Langager's nine rebounds to win the board battle 31-27. Ruby Rice and Emmalee Nielsen each added eight points.

Other Thursday Basketball

Region 6A Boys: In Region 6A quarterfinal games that were postponed on Tuesday, No. 1 seed McLaughlin handled No. 8 North Central 61-27 and No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock defeated Dupree 60-48. McLaughlin (11-8) is slated to host Mobridge-Pollock (11-10) on Friday in the semifinals.

North Dakota Region 1B Boys: In a Region 1B play-in game, Maple River turned back Tri-State 71-49. Tri-State concluded its season with a 3-17 record.

Minnesota Section 3A Boys: In a Section 3A South play-in game, Lac qui Parle Valley downed Renville County West 76-55.

Minnesota Section 6A Girls: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg rolled past Ortonville 71-32 in a Section 6A South quarterfinal game.

