Open in App
Elmont, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Pierre Engvall says Islanders are getting a ‘two-way player’

By Ethan Sears,

6 days ago

The Islanders wasted no time throwing new acquisition Pierre Engvall into the deep end, putting him on the top line with Anders Lee and Bo Horvat at Thursday’s practice, Engvall’s first with the team.

In accordance, the Islanders shifted Simon Holmstrom down to the fourth line, where he skated as the center between Ross Johnston and Josh Bailey, while sending Arnaud Durandeau back to AHL Bridgeport to create space for Engvall on the roster.

The story, though, is the top line, where the Islanders have struggled to fill the hole created by Mathew Barzal’s absence.

Engvall, who the Islanders got from Toronto on Tuesday by sending a 2024 third-round pick in return, played on the third line for most of the year with the Maple Leafs.

But he sees himself as a versatile piece , and the Islanders see a player whose speed and size can complement Horvat.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38toBT_0l67ud2E00 inside the islanders Trades worth the risk for an Islanders team — and fan base — not ready for a rebuild

“I see myself as a two-way player,” Engvall said. “I think that my skating is my biggest asset. So I think [it will be] really [helpful] to get a chance with those guys.”

Coach Lane Lambert did not commit to keeping the same configuration beyond Thursday — the Islanders have another day before their next game on Saturday against the Red Wings — but it would be surprising to see them change things before seeing it in an actual game.

Engvall also worked on the penalty kill, where Lambert sees him fitting in right now.

For now, at least, Lambert said he doesn’t want to overload Engvall with time on both special teams units, but given the current makeup of the second power-play unit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him there soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v45IN_0l67ud2E00
Pierre Engvall
NHLI via Getty Images

“Good size, and he skates well,” Lambert said. “With any player that comes in, it’s his first day on the ice and getting acclimatized to the complete environment. I thought he did well.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smUov_0l67ud2E00 Islanders will make use of Pierre Engvall’s versatility

The 26-year-old Swede is still getting his bearings after a busy 48 hours, starting in Seattle when he and Rasmus Sandin were surprisingly traded by the Leafs, with Sandin going to the Capitals.

Engvall couldn’t make it to Minnesota in time for the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Wild that night, but the two days leading into his Islanders debut represent valuable time to get acclimated.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know I was gonna get traded,” Engvall said. “But I’m really happy to be here. I think we have a great group of guys, and I think we can do something really good here. So, looking forward to that.”

Engvall has 12 goals and nine assists this season, and with the Islanders’ depth depleted in the wake of Barzal’s injury — he was spotted at practice Thursday without a noticeable limp but has yet to start skating — the hope is that Engvall can help plug some of the holes.

The Islanders have responded to the injury about as well as can be expected, going 3-1-1 in their first five games without Barzal thanks to shutdown defense and a renewed focus on structure.

That’s given Lou Lamoriello license to add with the trade deadline coming on Friday.

It’s not clear whether Engvall will be the last piece of the puzzle — Lamoriello laughed off a question to that effect on Tuesday, and the Islanders could still use a defenseman with some mobility — but a versatile winger who can play any position and add a bit of speed and scoring to the lineup was near the top of the wish list.

“It was definitely a change, jump on a plane right away and go here,” Engvall admitted. “[But] it feels really good to be here. Really excited to get it going.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Islanders use another third-period comeback to top Penguins in OT
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Patrick Kane scores first goal as Ranger in shootout win over Canadiens
New York City, NY2 hours ago
‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 116: Emily Kaplan Talks Rangers’ Big Trades
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Patrick Kane knows the pressure fellow No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere faces
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Woman dies in car accident after family appears in doc about sister’s crash
Newport, NY12 hours ago
Third woman dies in GloRilla concert stampede in Rochester
Rochester, NY6 hours ago
Would-be hitman busted in FBI-hatched NYC murder-for-hire plot with arsenal, creepy mask: feds
New York City, NY6 hours ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
NY court overturns first-degree murder conviction in ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz slay
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Georgetown fires Patrick Ewing as head coach after six seasons
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting incident at Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Tampa woman who fought off attacker at gym awarded for her ‘strength and courage’ by police
Tampa, FL58 minutes ago
Texas executes inmate Arthur Brown Jr. for killing 4 during drug robbery
Huntsville, TX3 hours ago
Rush Limbaugh’s wife sells his longtime Palm Beach home for record $155M
Palm Beach, FL5 hours ago
Biden’s budget is all politics, nothing to face coming US fiscal doom
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Biden jokes he’s ‘400’ years old, calls Trump ‘maybe future president’
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Depleted Nets rally falls short in loss to Bucks
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
‘Hazmat killer’ walked out of NYPD precinct hours after arrest for killing deli worker
Manhattan, NY15 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy