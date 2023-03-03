Mets’ Carlos Carrasco felt rushed in rough first start with pitch clock

Carrasco gave up those two runs in his two innings of work and said he’ll work on the timing before his next Grapefruit League outing.
“He was good, he was just fast,’’ manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s one of the things guys are getting used to this spring. Some of them have more time than they think.”
“It’s part of spring training,’’ Carrasco said. “I know I have a little more time now. We had a couple meetings about it, but it’s different when you’re out there.”
Carrasco is entering the final year of his contract with the Mets and is looking to build on what he did in 2022, when he was mostly effective over 152 innings — his most since 2018, when he was with Cleveland.
He made just 12 starts in 2021, when he was bothered by hamstring and elbow injuries.
His goal this year, he said, is “just stay healthy.”
He will turn 36 this month, but doesn’t think he’s nearing the end of his career.
“Age is not easy to deal with, but I’m pushing myself to pitch,’’ Carrasco said. “I want to do this till my body says ‘You’re done.’ I don’t want to quit.”
Carrasco just has to look at the Mets’ rotation, which is led by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
“We’ve got guys here that are 37 or 38,” Carrasco said. “Verlander is completely different. He’s 40 and still throwing 97-98 [mph].”
Carrasco doesn’t have that luxury, but doesn’t see the end in sight.
“I want to go till my body is done, and it’s not done yet,’’ Carrasco said.
Comments / 0