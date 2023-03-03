Open in App
Cleveland, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Mets’ Carlos Carrasco felt rushed in rough first start with pitch clock

By Dan Martin,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMShi_0l67ubGm00

PORT ST. LUCIE — Carlos Carrasco knew the pitch clock was coming, but like plenty of others, hearing about it and experiencing it firsthand turned out to be two different things.

The right-hander made his first start of spring training Thursday in the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Braves and struggled with the adjustment.

Carrasco said he felt rushed in his second inning of work and wasn’t sure of what he was allowed to do.

“I said it before, I don’t have any issue with the timer, but I had it [Thursday],’’ Carrasco said following his outing. “I was rushing myself and didn’t completely understand what to do.”

He said he was unaware he could hold the ball until there was 1 second remaining on the clock, which starts at 15 seconds when the bases are empty and 20 when there is a runner on base.

“I was throwing the ball sometimes with 15 or 17 seconds left,’’ Carrasco said. “Then I was rushing in the second inning.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zKw1_0l67ubGm00
Carlos Carrasco pitches during the Mets’ spring training game against the Braves on March 2.
Corey Sipkin for NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrPbo_0l67ubGm00
Carlos Carrasco reacts during the Mets’ spring training game against the Braves on March 2.
Corey Sipkin for NY Post

That’s when he walked Kevin Pillar and gave up a two-run homer to Eli White.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oHIb_0l67ubGm00 Mets using lessons from 2022 finish in effort to get over NL East hurdle

Carrasco gave up those two runs in his two innings of work and said he’ll work on the timing before his next Grapefruit League outing.

“He was good, he was just fast,’’ manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s one of the things guys are getting used to this spring. Some of them have more time than they think.”

“It’s part of spring training,’’ Carrasco said. “I know I have a little more time now. We had a couple meetings about it, but it’s different when you’re out there.”

Carrasco is entering the final year of his contract with the Mets and is looking to build on what he did in 2022, when he was mostly effective over 152 innings — his most since 2018, when he was with Cleveland.

He made just 12 starts in 2021, when he was bothered by hamstring and elbow injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kd7t8_0l67ubGm00
Thursday’s outing was Carlos Carrasco’s first with the new pitch clock.
Corey Sipkin for NY Post

His goal this year, he said, is “just stay healthy.”

He will turn 36 this month, but doesn’t think he’s nearing the end of his career.

“Age is not easy to deal with, but I’m pushing myself to pitch,’’ Carrasco said. “I want to do this till my body says ‘You’re done.’ I don’t want to quit.”

Carrasco just has to look at the Mets’ rotation, which is led by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ2Gc_0l67ubGm00
Carlos Carrasco said he didn’t fully understand what he was allowed to do with the pitch clock.
Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“We’ve got guys here that are 37 or 38,” Carrasco said. “Verlander is completely different. He’s 40 and still throwing 97-98 [mph].”

Carrasco doesn’t have that luxury, but doesn’t see the end in sight.

“I want to go till my body is done, and it’s not done yet,’’ Carrasco said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Queens, NY newsLocal Queens, NY
How to Watch Astros and Mets Spring Training, TV Channel, Streams, and Lineup
Houston, TX1 day ago
The Mets Are Making A Fortune Just Being At Home
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Red Sox Star Drilled In Face In Terrifying Moment
Boston, MA2 days ago
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Jim Boeheim officially done at Syracuse after 47 years
Syracuse, NY2 hours ago
NFL star Joe Mixon’s house cordoned off by police, sister says he’s uninvolved in shooting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Missing Georgia dad Nathan Millard found dead, rolled up in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Wild video captures brawl on Southwest flight after passenger bumps into mom
Dallas, NC8 hours ago
Phillies fans can breathe sigh of relief after Andrew Painter injury news
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NY Giants are doing all they can to help the Eagles win the NFC East
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Jose Gonzalez who stole ambulance and ran over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo found guilty of murder
Bronx, NY54 minutes ago
Immanuel Quickley’s long-term Knicks future is getting more complicated
New York City, NY1 day ago
Knicks vow to regroup quickly for daunting road trip
New York City, NY45 minutes ago
Sports Media Star Embarrasses New York Rangers, NHL on National TV
New York City, NY2 days ago
St. John’s starts off Big East Tournament by dismantling Butler
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Cocaine cat? Wild feline tests positive for blow after capture
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy