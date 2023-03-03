Open in App
Scorebook Live

In crunch time, Lynden Christian finds a way - the defending Class 1A boys basketball champions are in semifinals

By Jerrel Swenning,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dd7qM_0l67sif700

YAKIMA, Wash. - Just like the last time it was on the Yakima Valley SunDome floor, the top-seeded Lynden Christian boys basketball team knew when it was closing time.

The Lyncs used a big fourth quarter to pull away from second-seeded Zillah, 58-45, in a Class 1A state quarterfinal. Lynden Christian (24-3) advances to Friday’s semifinals where sixth-seeded Toppenish, an overtime winner against No. 4 Freeman, awaits for a 7:15 p.m. contest.

Last March, Lynden Christian rallied from an 11-point deficit with six minutes remaining to beat King’s, 61-58, for its seventh state championship - and the fifth in the Dome.

The concrete structure has become a special place for the program.

“The kids grow up here and it’s always our dream to go out there and play,” said Tyler Sipma, who along with Griffin Dykstra were starters on last year’s title team. “Just like all those kids up there watching us, it’s going to be the same thing for them when they get older.”

Sipma scored a game-high 14 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Wright had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Dykstra added 13 points for the Lyncs.

With Lynden Christian being whistled for 20 fouls – three players were tagged with four – the reserves came into play and they delivered for the Lyncs.

Lynden Christian backups totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds in 45 minutes of play.

“We had to patch some things together but I’m so proud of the bench,” Lyncs coach Tim Zylstra said. “Every single guy we put in contributed and at the state tournament sometimes that’s gotta happen.”

Those contributions paved the way for the final period in which Lynden Christian outscored the Leopards, 19-6.

“You try to prepare the boys all year long for these types of situations,” Zylstra said. “I’m really speechless on holding it where we did with a group that probably had never played together before. And they held it where we needed them to.”

While the Lyncs found their championship form, Zillah did not look like the same team that pasted No. 10 Seattle Academy 80-55 in Wednesday’s loser-out round.

The Leopards trailed by 10 points after the first quarter and while they eventually rallied to take a brief lead, they had to do it with star senior Luke Navarre struggling with foul trouble and his shooting.

He finished just 1-for-8 from the field as Zillah shot less than 33% percent as a team.

Ninth grader Dekker Van De Graaf led the Leopards with 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds coming off the bench. Izzy Sandoval added nine points, canning 3-pointers to open the scoring for the Leopards in each half.

Zillah (23-3) will try to advance to the trophy in a loser-out game against Freeman at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bronny James prep career ends; Notre Dame beats Sierra Canyon for fourth time to win SoCal D1 title
Canyon, CA19 hours ago
Etiwanda stuns No. 1 Sierra Canyon, ends perfect season, amazing career of Juju Watkins
Canyon, CA19 hours ago
Oregon (OSAA) 6A boys basketball state tournament: Matchups, what to know for each of Thursday's quarterfinals
Portland, OR1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Luka Doncic has message for Devin Booker after heated exchange
Dallas, TX2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Florida A&M football offers 11-year old running back
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Look: Emma Sixta's buzzer-beater sends Jesuit to 6A girls basketball semifinals
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Photos: Downers Grove North upsets Kenwood to win Illinois Class 4A Chicago Super-Sectional
Downers Grove, IL1 day ago
Jesuit survives scare, outlasts Willamette in 6A girls basketball state tournament opener
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Filling In: Louisiana superintendent takes over as coach, helps lead Calvary Baptist boys to final
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Sweet Sixteen: Check out brackets for the OHSAA boys basketball regionals
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Players to watch at Oregon 4A boys basketball state tournament
Forest Grove, OR2 hours ago
Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL6 hours ago
Minnesota boys hockey state tournament: predictions for the Class 1A bracket
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
3A PCL girls, boys all-league basketball 2022-23: Lincoln's Ciona Wells, Bonney Lake's Jazmyn Shipp share MVP honors
Bonney Lake, WA6 hours ago
Oregon furniture store going out of business after 12 years, closing sale going on now
Medford, OR14 days ago
How can Tualatin top last year’s run to the 6A boys basketball title? Easy — by doing it again
Tualatin, OR8 hours ago
4A SPSL North girls, boys all-league basketball 2022-23: Sumner's Lainee Houillon, Curtis' Zoom Diallo earn MVP honors
Sumner, WA8 hours ago
Oklahoma 5A-6A boys basketball tournament overview: All games being played at one site this season
Norman, OK1 day ago
Look: Cardinals cut down net at Lincoln High School after punching state tournament ticket
Mcclellanville, SC5 hours ago
Photos: Troy Buchanan girls top Timberland to win Missouri Class 6 District 4 basketball title
Saint Stephen, SC21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy