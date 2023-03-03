In crunch time, Lynden Christian finds a way - the defending Class 1A boys basketball champions are in semifinals

YAKIMA, Wash. - Just like the last time it was on the Yakima Valley SunDome floor, the top-seeded Lynden Christian boys basketball team knew when it was closing time.

The Lyncs used a big fourth quarter to pull away from second-seeded Zillah, 58-45, in a Class 1A state quarterfinal. Lynden Christian (24-3) advances to Friday’s semifinals where sixth-seeded Toppenish, an overtime winner against No. 4 Freeman, awaits for a 7:15 p.m. contest.

Last March, Lynden Christian rallied from an 11-point deficit with six minutes remaining to beat King’s, 61-58, for its seventh state championship - and the fifth in the Dome.

The concrete structure has become a special place for the program.

“The kids grow up here and it’s always our dream to go out there and play,” said Tyler Sipma, who along with Griffin Dykstra were starters on last year’s title team. “Just like all those kids up there watching us, it’s going to be the same thing for them when they get older.”

Sipma scored a game-high 14 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Wright had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Dykstra added 13 points for the Lyncs.

With Lynden Christian being whistled for 20 fouls – three players were tagged with four – the reserves came into play and they delivered for the Lyncs.

Lynden Christian backups totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds in 45 minutes of play.

“We had to patch some things together but I’m so proud of the bench,” Lyncs coach Tim Zylstra said. “Every single guy we put in contributed and at the state tournament sometimes that’s gotta happen.”

Those contributions paved the way for the final period in which Lynden Christian outscored the Leopards, 19-6.

“You try to prepare the boys all year long for these types of situations,” Zylstra said. “I’m really speechless on holding it where we did with a group that probably had never played together before. And they held it where we needed them to.”

While the Lyncs found their championship form, Zillah did not look like the same team that pasted No. 10 Seattle Academy 80-55 in Wednesday’s loser-out round.

The Leopards trailed by 10 points after the first quarter and while they eventually rallied to take a brief lead, they had to do it with star senior Luke Navarre struggling with foul trouble and his shooting.

He finished just 1-for-8 from the field as Zillah shot less than 33% percent as a team.

Ninth grader Dekker Van De Graaf led the Leopards with 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds coming off the bench. Izzy Sandoval added nine points, canning 3-pointers to open the scoring for the Leopards in each half.

Zillah (23-3) will try to advance to the trophy in a loser-out game against Freeman at 12:15 p.m. Friday.