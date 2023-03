Lynden Christian was able to overcome its cold stretch of shooting by catching fire in the fourth quarter to notch a quarterfinal victory over Zillah.

The top-seeded Lyncs and second-seeded Leopards were tied after three quarters, but a 19-point showing in the final frame pushed Lynden Christian to the semifinals Friday.

Senior guard Tyler Sipma led Lynden Christian with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Here is Sean Carter's photo gallery from the Lynden Christian-Zillah game:

