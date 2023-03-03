independentri.com

North Kingstown students hop back in time for a look at the 1950s with ‘Grease’ By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent, 6 days ago

By Bill Seymour Special to the Independent, 6 days ago

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The skids are greased for the start of North Kingstown High School’s annual student theater production, which this year will be ...