Anaheim, CA
KTLA

Police investigating Anaheim murder, public help sought

By Vivian Chow,

5 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved murder of an Anaheim man in 2021.

The victim was identified as Tony Barton, 52, by the Anaheim Police Department.

On May 28, 2021, officers responded to a home on the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 8 a.m. for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they found Barton deceased inside the home.

Detectives ruled his death a homicide, but have withheld the details of his injuries due to an ongoing investigation.

Police believe there are witnesses who have not reached out to authorities yet.

Anyone with information about Barton or the circumstances surrounding his death is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

