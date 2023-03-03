Santa Barbara
Change location
See more from this location?
Santa Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
‘Assault’ Reported in Downtown Santa Barbara Turns Out to Be Medical Emergency
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor,5 days ago
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor,5 days ago
Police officers and other emergency personnel responded Thursday afternoon to what initially was reported as an assault in progress, but turned out to be a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0