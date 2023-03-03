McClanahan scores 18; Hawaii defeats CSU Northridge 81-55

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — JoVon McClanahan scored 18 points as Hawaii beat CSU Northridge 81-55 on Thursday.

McClanahan also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6 Big West Conference). Kamaka Hepa scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Mor Seck was 3 of 4 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Atin Wright led the way for the Matadors (7-24, 4-16) with 26 points and two steals. Dearon Tucker added 12 points for CSU Northridge. Ethan Igbanugo also recorded seven points.

Hawaii visits UCSB in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.