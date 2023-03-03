Open in App
Arvada, CO
CBS Denver

Senior in independent living facility sees rent increase of 100%

By Karen Morfitt,

7 days ago

It's an issue that too many Coloradans can relate to, you call a place home and then your rent increases.

That's the case for several seniors in Arvada worried they'll soon be out on the street after the independent living center they are in raised rent and in some cases doubled it.

Management at Arbor View Senior living sent the notice less than a month ago and now the rent is due.

One resident who asked that we not identify him says his rent went from $1,100 per month to $2,200.

"What do I get here for that? What you see," he laughed showing CBS News Colorado reporter, Karen Morfitt his studio space.

The 84-year-old has been in the same room for 20 years, while having access to one meal a day, community activities and light housekeeping every month.

The thought of having to leave he says is daunting.

"I don't have any family... you know so I don't have too many options," he said.

Several of his neighbors shared their stories as well all of who received similar notices with increases ranging from 40% to 100%.

In comparison, the Denver Metro Apartment Association says the increase in Denver last year was 12%.

"Some of them are finding it very difficult they have to leave because they can't afford it they can't afford the jump," the anonymous resident said.

The rate increase itself is a shock, but the notice dated February 6th says the change takes effect March 1. Less than 30 days.

When asked if it was a long enough notice, CEO Jay Moskowitz responded, "there's a set of regulations, you give notice 30 days we are not going to drive up the van leave them in the parking lot, we will work with them."

He agreed to answer our questions about the changes, saying the residents haven't had an increase in three years.

"COVID hit the world and we held off on an increase then the second March. Now, third march we couldn't hold off anymore," he said.

Delays are now catching up.

Moskowitz was open about the decision saying right now they're losing money due to increased operations and labor costs.

"We have to pay the bills we have to increase so the building won't close its doors, I'm trying to save this business," he said.

Jayla Sanchez-Warren with the Area Agency on Aging says with many of the residents on a fixed income they're stepping in to help.

"You know there's not many places that are around $1,000 for rent, I don't know of any in this metropolitan area, it's going to be a real challenge," she said.

They're turning to the Housing Authority, Emergency Rental funds and legal assistance groups to provide resources to the residents impacted.

"Our cost of living has gone up so dramatically, and I think it's just harder for people on fixed incomes to stay up with that, and there aren't: many alternatives, right? There's not affordable housing in the metro area or in the state. We're looking at places in Wyoming and Kansas for people when they need to move," Sanchez-Warren said.

For many of the residents, even if they could make the payments work, they worry they've already lost what took decades to build.

"I am used to this place. I consider this home," the resident said.

Moskowitz says in addition to the inflation costs, labor rates for their industry have gone up another 24% in Colorado,

He says they adjusted the effective date on the notice to March 6th to give residents the full 30 days' notice.

