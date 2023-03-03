Open in App
Mount Prospect, IL
What Now Chicago

Mount Prospect Set to Receive New Location of Pizzeria and Brewery

By Joey Reams,

7 days ago

Salerno’s Pizzeria & Eatery and Whiskey Hill Brewing Co. are getting ready to move to Prospect Place at the southwest corner of Route 83 and Prospect Avenue.

The restaurants will move into a mixed-use development that will be five stories with 80 apartments above 10,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the Daily Herald . Both restaurants will take up about 6,400 square feet on the western side of the development and will share a common kitchen. While the two restaurants will share a kitchen, Salerno’s will have 16 to 20 seats, and the brewery will have 120 seats and an outdoor patio. Both restaurants are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 .

“Whiskey Hill would have a fully operational brewery on site, which is something that has been a priority of the village for many years to get into the downtown,” Mount Prospect Community Development Director Bill Cooney tells the Daily Herald.

Co-owners Robert Salerno and Matt Weil opened Whiskey Hill Brewing Company in Westmont four years ago before eventually expanding to Woodridge. Salerno’s Pizzeria & Eatery, on the other hand, can be found in Aurora, Mt. Prospect, McHenry, Western Springs, and Hodgkins. The two have opened several other restaurants under R. Salerno Restaurant Group , which has launched concepts such as R. Urban Wine Bar & Cafe, Salerno’s Nautical Playpen, Evviva! Bar & Eatery, and more.

The Mount Pleasant village board recently approved the redevelopment agreement, ensuring the two restaurants have a place in the redevelopment. The village board is deciding on whether or not they will assist with costs with $300,000 from the downtown Prospect and Main TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District. Once both restaurants are operational, they are expected to generate approximately $100,000 in annual sales taxes and food and beverage taxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENYBN_0l67krVO00
Photo: Official


