Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
Deseret News

Utah women’s basketball: Washington State hands No. 3 Utes stunning 66-58 loss in Pac-12 quarterfinals

By Jay Drew,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfhGL_0l67iNOW00
Washington State celebrates a 3-pointer by guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s (5) against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. | David Becker, Associated Press

University of Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts talked earlier this week about the opportunity to validate the No. 3 Utes’ co-championship in the Pac-12 regular season with a strong run in the conference tournament.

Instead, the second-seeded Utes played arguably their worst game of the season in a quarterfinal at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, and were upset 66-58 by 7-seed Washington State to take an early exit that very few saw coming.

“Missing Issy Palmer was a huge blow for us today, but that is not an excuse. It took us a little while to find our offensive rhythm.” — Utah associate head coach Gavin Petersen.

The Utes (25-4) won’t play again for 15 or 16 days, but will still host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Huntsman Center in about two weeks. It remains to be seen whether they will drop from the 1-seed line to the 2-seed line after Thursday’s excruciating loss.

“One game is not going to define us,” associate head coach Gavin Petersen told ESPN 700 radio.

Wazzu basically turned the tables on the Utes, after Utah began its run to the tournament championship last year with a quarterfinal upset of the Cougars, who entered the contest with a NET ranking of 38 and possibly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“Wazzu was us last year. We knew that going in. We knew we were going to get their best shot, and man, they turned it on in that third quarter and got us playing a little bit on our heels,” Petersen said.

Indeed, the Cougars outscored the Utes 27-11 in the third quarter, turning a 30-26 halftime deficit into a 12-point lead.

The Utes played without starting point guard Issy Palmer, who was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury and was said to be “day to day with a minor injury” by the Pac-12 Networks broadcasting team.

“Missing Issy Palmer was a huge blow for us today, but that is not an excuse,” Petersen said. “It took us a little while to find our offensive rhythm.”

Foul trouble also plagued the Utes, as Dasia Young and Jenna Johnson spent most of the first half on the bench with three and two fouls, respectively. The Utes’ 58 points is a season-low.

Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes with 18 points on 5 of 12 shooting, but Utah was a frosty 5 of 21 from 3-point range and got only 11 points on 3 of 11 shooting from Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili.

Related

Wazzu made 8 of 17 3-point attempts, and pulled away in the third quarter with huge 3s from Ula Motuga and Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Washington State dumped Cal 61-49 Wednesday night in a first-round game, and simply adjusted to the arena better than the Utes.

“Wazzu got to play last night, and we didn’t,” Petersen said. “Maybe they shot the ball better because of that. I don’t know.”

The Utes shot 38% from the field, and got no points from Palmer fill-in Ines Vieira in 29 minutes and just two from Johnson, who was 1 of 6.

Still, Utah chopped a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to three with 39 seconds remaining when Pili made a 3-point play the old-fashioned way. But with the shot clock winding down, Leger-Walker drilled a long 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to rescue the Cougars.

“I think when you play somebody a third time they know exactly what you are going to do,” Petersen said. “We thought they would struggle with Alissa Pili, but they were physical. So all the things that we had kinda going towards her, they had an answer for. That was part of it.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
What to look for from Cougars, Utes who will be competing in NCAA indoor track championships
Provo, UT9 hours ago
Novie McCabe repeats as 5K Nordic NCAA champion; Utes climb in standings
Salt Lake City, UT5 hours ago
3 keys to Utah’s loss to Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why March Madness takes on different meaning for the Pac-12 this year
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
Runnin’ Utes’ NCAA Tournament drought hits 7 years
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Analysis: Utah’s early exit in Pac-12 tournament not a surprise to those paying attention
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
What Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said about BYU after final WCC game between the two programs
Provo, UT5 hours ago
Utes in third after Day 1 at NCAA Championships; Utah’s Madison Hoffman wins GS title
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
The Athletic just released its college football coach rankings. How did Utah folks fare?
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Former Utah Valley standout Fardaws Aimaq is transferring from Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX4 hours ago
There’s a reason Amber Whiting is so excited about future of BYU women’s basketball
Provo, UT1 day ago
How Runnin’ Utes fared when All-Pac-12 men’s basketball awards were handed out on eve of conference tournament
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Three things BYU must accomplish this spring
Provo, UT1 day ago
Meet the Olympian who will lead Utes into the NCAA Skiing Championships
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
With its run in the WCC tournament over, what’s next for BYU basketball?
Provo, UT2 days ago
Branden Carlson reflects on his Runnin’ Utes career — which might not be close to over
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
RaeQuan Battle’s late heroics carry Montana State past Weber State in 2OT in Big Sky semifinals
Bozeman, MT1 day ago
How BYU dug a hole against Saint Mary’s, then staged a remarkable rally, only to fall short
Provo, UT2 days ago
High school girls lacrosse: 2023 5A team-by-team region capsules, predictions
Herriman, UT11 hours ago
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 131-124 win over the Orlando Magic
Salt Lake City, UT2 hours ago
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
Salt Lake City, UT5 hours ago
Jazz coach Will Hardy relieved after scary sideline collision with Tim Hardaway Jr.
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
While determined to leave, Kyle Van Noy is glad he decided to stay at BYU
Provo, UT11 hours ago
Analysis: The versatility of Damian Jones and a look at Talen Horton-Tucker’s potential as a point guard
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Kris Dunn is hoping his ‘beautiful, ugly’ NBA journey leads to long-term deal with Jazz
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah’s Olympic bid leaders taking on ‘a massive endeavor,’ tech boss says
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-116 loss to the Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Opinion: What Utah lawmakers did — and didn’t do — for the Great Salt Lake and controversial issues
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
University of Utah gets $100M to move military reserve center from historic Fort Douglas
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy