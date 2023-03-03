Social media influencer Bryce Hall teams up with Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Ryan Kavanaugh in their fight against shelter dog hunger

Bryce Hall, a well-known social media influencer, has partnered with Dog For Dog , a cause-driven dog food and product company founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé in 2011, as an investor and partner. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, natural dog food, treats, supplements, and other essential products, while also donating a significant portion of its net sales to assist dogs in need.

Their flagship products include DogsFood, Dogsbutter , Dogstreats , and Dogsbars, all made with the best ingredients to enhance and extend dogs’ health. “Our mission is to advance the health and longevity of dogs through continuous innovation and by incorporating the latest nutraceutical and food-related breakthroughs into our products,” stated Kavanaugh, one of the co-founders of the company. “We are always exploring and implementing new ingredients, with the goal of making a significant difference in the lives of dogs and helping to end needless killing in animal shelters,” Kavanaugh continued.

DOGSFOOD

Premium dog kibble, custom formulated with the best natural ingredients in the market. Available with three different proteins including fish, beef and chicken.

We offer a line of all-natural peanut butter specifically crafted for dogs, with no sugar, salt, soy, xylitol, or hydrogenated oils. Each peanut butter variant is not only delicious but also anchored to unique health benefits. Our range comprises Raw peanut butter, Probiotic & Prebiotic Peanut Butter, Hip & Joint Peanut Butter, Calming Peanut Butter, and Collagen Peanut Butter, each designed to cater to specific health requirements of your furry friend.

Our premium line of supplements is expertly formulated using the finest natural ingredients, tailored to enhance all aspects and stages of your beloved dog’s life. The line includes four distinct products: Multivitamin, Hip & Joint, Calming, and Probiotic, each designed to target specific areas of your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.

We offer two premium freeze-dried protein topper formulas, each boasting 96% organs and bones. Our first formula features pasture-raised beef, while our second formula utilizes cage-free chicken. Additionally, both formulas are infused with bone broth to enhance their collagen-boosting properties. Furthermore, we offer a salmon freeze-dried topper that is composed of 100% wild Atlantic salmon.

The extra animal protein and fat from our toppers helps keep your dog’s muscles strong and allows your dog’s body to function properly while providing the amino acids necessary to build and repair proteins in their body. The essential amino acids your dog gets from protein contribute to healthy hair and skin, muscle development and tissue repair.

Stuffed Bones bones with peanut butter. A long-lasting treat that is stuffed with real peanut butter. Hard on the outside and chewy on the inside like a real bone! Designed to mechanically clean teeth.

DOGSBUTTER POUCHES

Our renowned dogsbutter line, made with the same all-natural, high-quality ingredients, is now available in a convenient, on-the-go pouch. With our easy-to-use design, simply squeeze the desired amount into your dog’s favorite toy and twist to seal, ensuring your furry friend can indulge in a healthy and delicious treat, no matter where you are.

ABOUT

Dog for Dog is a premium pet food and treats company with a strong mission-driven approach. The company is dedicated to promoting happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives for dogs in both domestic settings and animal shelters. In alignment with its mission, for every purchase made, Dog for Dog generously donates food to shelters in need. Additionally, the company boasts a diverse range of product lines, including DogsFood, DogsTreats, DogsButter, and DogsButter, among others.

