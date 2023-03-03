Open in App
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Social media influencer Bryce Hall teams up with Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Ryan Kavanaugh in their fight against shelter dog hunger

By Jon Stojan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mj6Cs_0l67eCpN00

Bryce Hall, a well-known social media influencer, has partnered with Dog For Dog , a cause-driven dog food and product company founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé in 2011, as an investor and partner. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, natural dog food, treats, supplements, and other essential products, while also donating a significant portion of its net sales to assist dogs in need.

Their flagship products include DogsFood, Dogsbutter , Dogstreats , and Dogsbars, all made with the best ingredients to enhance and extend dogs’ health. “Our mission is to advance the health and longevity of dogs through continuous innovation and by incorporating the latest nutraceutical and food-related breakthroughs into our products,” stated Kavanaugh, one of the co-founders of the company. “We are always exploring and implementing new ingredients, with the goal of making a significant difference in the lives of dogs and helping to end needless killing in animal shelters,” Kavanaugh continued.

DOGSFOOD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5hRb_0l67eCpN00

Premium dog kibble, custom formulated with the best natural ingredients in the market. Available with three different proteins including fish, beef and chicken.

DOGSBUTTER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYdnT_0l67eCpN00

We offer a line of all-natural peanut butter specifically crafted for dogs, with no sugar, salt, soy, xylitol, or hydrogenated oils. Each peanut butter variant is not only delicious but also anchored to unique health benefits. Our range comprises Raw peanut butter, Probiotic & Prebiotic Peanut Butter, Hip & Joint Peanut Butter, Calming Peanut Butter, and Collagen Peanut Butter, each designed to cater to specific health requirements of your furry friend.

SUPPLEMENTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EhOO_0l67eCpN00

Our premium line of supplements is expertly formulated using the finest natural ingredients, tailored to enhance all aspects and stages of your beloved dog’s life. The line includes four distinct products: Multivitamin, Hip & Joint, Calming, and Probiotic, each designed to target specific areas of your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.

FREEZE DRIED PROTEIN TOPPERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20asH3_0l67eCpN00

We offer two premium freeze-dried protein topper formulas, each boasting 96% organs and bones. Our first formula features pasture-raised beef, while our second formula utilizes cage-free chicken. Additionally, both formulas are infused with bone broth to enhance their collagen-boosting properties. Furthermore, we offer a salmon freeze-dried topper that is composed of 100% wild Atlantic salmon.

The extra animal protein and fat from our toppers helps keep your dog’s muscles strong and allows your dog’s body to function properly while providing the amino acids necessary to build and repair proteins in their body. The essential amino acids your dog gets from protein contribute to healthy hair and skin, muscle development and tissue repair.

DOGSTREATS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ7kq_0l67eCpN00

Stuffed Bones bones with peanut butter. A long-lasting treat that is stuffed with real peanut butter. Hard on the outside and chewy on the inside like a real bone! Designed to mechanically clean teeth.

DOGSBUTTER POUCHES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDUXV_0l67eCpN00

Our renowned dogsbutter line, made with the same all-natural, high-quality ingredients, is now available in a convenient, on-the-go pouch. With our easy-to-use design, simply squeeze the desired amount into your dog’s favorite toy and twist to seal, ensuring your furry friend can indulge in a healthy and delicious treat, no matter where you are.

ABOUT

Dog for Dog is a premium pet food and treats company with a strong mission-driven approach. The company is dedicated to promoting happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives for dogs in both domestic settings and animal shelters. In alignment with its mission, for every purchase made, Dog for Dog generously donates food to shelters in need. Additionally, the company boasts a diverse range of product lines, including DogsFood, DogsTreats, DogsButter, and DogsButter, among others.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mom and her 3-year-old in car full of kids killed in hit-and-run crash, WV cops say
Naoma, WV2 days ago
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL2 days ago
Lottery player almost lost out on big win — but double checked ticket headed for trash
Temple Hills, MD2 days ago
Fisherman finds hand sitting at the bottom of Florida canal. But it wasn’t human
Matlacha, FL8 hours ago
Dunkin’ worker shoots customer in parking lot after order dispute, Florida police say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
An unidentified body, a burned home and a missing car create mystery for Florida cops
Hawthorne, FL2 days ago
5 in custody for cop shooting. Suspected trigger man’s dad is on Miami-Dade School Board
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash sends debris flying, triggers 5-vehicle wreck, Florida cops say
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Officer ambushed, shot from behind during traffic stop in a Miami neighborhood, police say
Miami, FL1 day ago
A 19-year-old was stuffed into a garbage bag, Hialeah police say. It’s a murder case
Hialeah, FL1 day ago
One plane was taking off, another landing at a Florida airport. Then there was a crisis
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Lottery player used the same numbers for a decade. Then he finally won big in Maryland
Lutherville-timonium, MD1 day ago
Servers forced to give up tips to pay for dine-and-dashers in Florida, feds say
Saint Petersburg, FL7 hours ago
Pizza shop owner tackles man after wife, daughter shot in robbery attempt, PA cops say
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
School bus driver attacks 5- and 6-year-olds while driving them home, NH cops say
Hudson, NH2 days ago
Former Miami TD Bank manager gets 10-year sentence for swindling pandemic loan program
Miami, FL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy