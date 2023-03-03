QVC Hosts Call it Quits After Nearly 20 Years

Longtime QVC hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes are hanging up their hosting spurs after nearly 20 years on television. The pair announced their exit on March 1, confirming their exit from the network.

"After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU. You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host, and have shared your friendship with me through good times and bad...through challenges and triumphs. I am so grateful for you! I have many new adventures ahead," Gracie wrote on Facebook. Hughes also wrote on Facebook that he had exited the network also.

Dear Friends- I have some bittersweet news today. After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every... Posted by Carolyn Gracie QVC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

"After a tenure of 33 years, it has come time for me and QVC to part ways. I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years," Hughes wrote. "Even more so I want to express my appreciation to you, the viewers, who built this amazing community and I hope you continue to do so for many years to come."

According to E! News , QVC did not respond to a request for comment but released a statement on pending cuts back on Feb. 28. "After careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles within our Qurate Retail Group team, impacting our QVC US and HSN teams, and our corporate shared services teams in the U.S," the statement said . "Today will be the last day worked for most of these team members, although a small number will transition over time."

First a heartfelt thank you. They say all good things must come to an end. Whenever a door closes another one opens. And... Posted by Dan Hughes QVC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Fellow QVC host Rachel Boesing added her thoughts to Gracie's post on Facebook. "Miss you already!" she wrote. "So glad I got to see you and hug you yesterday. Take a pause, take a breath, and know that something magical is right around the corner. I can't wait to see what you do next, and I'll be cheering you on every step of the way."

In the Kitchen With David host, David Venabale also showed support with a comment on Hughes' post, wishing him "all the best" on his next chapter and praising him as having a "positive impact" on his career.