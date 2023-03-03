Open in App
Oakland, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Draymond Green spent his first NBA check at this East Bay store

By Aaron Tolentino,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdiFE_0l67dUR000

( KRON ) — No, he didn’t buy his parents a house nor buy a fancy car like other professional athletes when they get their first NBA paycheck. Warriors forward Draymond Green used his first NBA earnings on something more practical.

Furniture.

Green’s apartment had zero furniture, and he decided to do something about it, he said last Thursday during an episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” He spent his first NBA paycheck at Ashley’s Furniture Outlet in Oakland.

Get rid of Black History Month, Draymond Green says

The four-time NBA All-Star added he didn’t receive his first NBA check until Nov. 15, 2012 — months after getting drafted in June. Green was a second-round pick and No. 35 overall, which meant he didn’t immediately make the kind of guaranteed money a top-five pick in the NBA Draft would typically get.

Green said he was scrapping for cash in his first few months in the NBA.

“For me coming out, I had no money,” Green said. “You kind of just trying to scrape along and you don’t get your first check — mind you we get drafted in June. You don’t get your first check until November.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Curry says his first time in Bay Area was in 2009 but before he was drafted

Green made $850,000 his rookie year (2012-13), according to Basketball-Reference.

Unfortunately, Ashley’s Furniture Outlet at 6195 Coliseum Way in Oakland is no longer open and can’t benefit from Green’s shoutout to his thousands of listeners.

The location is closed, according to Yelp. Commercial Cafe has the listed address up for sale to occupy the warehouse.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Get rid of Black History Month, Draymond Green says
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry issues bold warning to NBA after tough loss vs. LeBron James-less Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steph Curry speaks on the Warriors' problems away from home
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA26 days ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA20 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s return to team draws bleak update from Taylor Jenkins amid gun controversy
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Black LAPD Officer Quits & Wants The 77th Police Department Gang Unit Disbanded in New Lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
What Memphis Grizzlies players said about Ja Morant during star guard's absence
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
San Francisco is #1 place people are leaving: Here's where they're going
San Francisco, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy