Dallas, TX
Davis returns to Dallas and leads Tigers to easy win over SMU

By Mike Ceide,

6 days ago

DALLAS — It was a happy homecoming for Kendric Davis.

Davis returned to Dallas on Thursday night, his first game at Moody Coliseum since transferring from SMU over the summer, and put up a double double, 23 points and 10 assists to help Memphis clinch the two seed in next week’s AAC Tournament, 81-62.

Davis starred at SMU for three years before moving to Memphis, winning AAC Player of the Year with the Mustangs a season ago.

He’s the front runner to go back to back for the conference’s top individual honor, this time as a Tiger as Davis and the U of M used a 17to 2 run to take the lead.

Memphis never looked back.

Damaria Franklin knocked down 3 3’s and scored a season best 15 points.

DeAndre Williams added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as the Tigers won their 23rd game of the season. A win that should lock up a second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

Now comes the big one — Sunday at the Forum against #1 Houston.

