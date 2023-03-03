Davis returns to Dallas and leads Tigers to easy win over SMU

DALLAS — It was a happy homecoming for Kendric Davis.
Davis returned to Dallas on Thursday night, his first game at Moody Coliseum since transferring from SMU over the summer, and put up a double double, 23 points and 10 assists to help Memphis clinch the two seed in next week’s AAC Tournament, 81-62.
Davis starred at SMU for three years before moving to Memphis, winning AAC Player of the Year with the Mustangs a season ago.
He’s the front runner to go back to back for the conference’s top individual honor, this time as a Tiger as Davis and the U of M used a 17to 2 run to take the lead.
Memphis never looked back.
Damaria Franklin knocked down 3 3’s and scored a season best 15 points.
DeAndre Williams added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as the Tigers won their 23rd game of the season. A win that should lock up a second straight NCAA Tournament bid.
Now comes the big one — Sunday at the Forum against #1 Houston. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0