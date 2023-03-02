Open in App
Chicago, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Suspected killer previously fled police; U.S. Attorney resigning March 11; group plans full-page ad about rate hike

By The Center Square,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMcFV_0l67d23900
U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch Jr. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Suspected killer previously fled police

A Chicago alderman says he is outraged that the suspect in Wednesday’s police killing wasn’t behind bars.

15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez said the 18-year-old man in custody is a known gang-banger who should not have been on the street to allegedly shoot and kill a Chicago police officer.

The State’s Attorney Office said the suspect was a first-time offender and was caught running from a car stopped by police last year and was charged with a misdemeanor.

U.S. Attorney resigning March 11

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch is stepping down. The Joliet-native has served in the position since his appointment by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

During his tenure, Lausch focused on violent crime and gangs, but also on public integrity cases like the indictments against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and others. Lausch's last day will be March 11.

Group plans full-page ad about rate hike

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition announced Thursday the placement of full-page newspaper ads to alert Ameren Illinois customers about the company’s record rate-hike requests.

On Jan. 20, Ameren Illinois filed the largest rate-hike request in company history to the Illinois Commerce Commission at over $436 million. The ads will run in the State Journal-Register in Springfield, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Belleville News-Democrat.

