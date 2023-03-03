Open in App
Manchester Township, NJ
See more from this location?
Jersey Shore Online

Former Manchester Councilman Sworn In Again

By Bob Vosseller,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgbC0_0l67c44400
Manchester Councilman Craig Wallis was sworn in to office by Mayor Robert Arace. He was joined by his wife and daughter. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

MANCHESTER – A familiar face returned to the dais during a recent Township Council meeting – Craig Wallis was sworn in by Mayor Robert Arace.

Wallis, who chose not to run for reelection last fall, was chosen by the Council to fill the unexpired term of retiring Councilman Sam Fusaro. Fusaro resigned last month after having served on the governing body since 1990. He and his wife moved to Toms River.

Joined by members of his family, Wallis took the oath of office. “I want to thank everyone here. My whole family is here, especially my wife. As long as I have been doing this, except for my little break of a month and a half, she has always been there backing me up. I couldn’t do this without her.”

“My daughter, the first time I was sworn in, she was 12 years old. I have my brother in-law here, who has been in the town here for 50 years almost, my other brother-in-law has served as a councilman. We’ve been taught to service your community and do things for them. I also want to thank the council. They allowed me to come back and do this,” Wallis said.

Wallis said, “I think this will be an exciting year, especially with the council president (Roxanne Conniff), Councilman (Joseph) Hankins, it brings new freshness to this whole organization. I’ve seen the town since Mayor Arace has been elected, those people who work in this building, they are just a different crowd now. He has given them the respect that they have always needed to do what they are supposed to do.”

The township’s political organizations have no say in the choice of who might submit their application letter or who is selected to fill a council position, that is decided by the rest of the Council. In Manchester’s form of government, those of any political affiliation or none at all, can present a letter of interest with their background that is reviewed by the Council.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Toms River, NJ newsLocal Toms River, NJ
Former Councilwoman To Head Anti-Drug Group
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Charging State For Private School Busing Narrowly Supported
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
The Arc, Ocean County Chapter Catalyst Awards Honors Community
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Smoking Banned At Lakehurst Public Properties
Lakehurst, NJ2 days ago
Manchester Hosts Roundtable Of Early Childhood Educators
Manchester Township, NJ9 hours ago
Jackson Educators Receive Honors
Jackson, NJ8 hours ago
Toms River Apartment Fire Caused By Smoking
Toms River, NJ6 hours ago
Skate Park Debated In Beach Haven
Beach Haven, NJ8 hours ago
Police Captain Charged With Stealing Computer Towers, Records
Boonton, NJ5 hours ago
Deborah Specialty Physicians Opens Toms River Office
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Protesters Ask For Answers To Whale Deaths
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ8 hours ago
Ocean County Lawmakers Warn: 55+ Communities Under Fire
Manchester Township, NJ6 days ago
Ocean County Man Arrested For Attacking Anti-Racism Church Concert
Asbury Park, NJ2 days ago
Fatal Southern Ocean Fire Under Investigation
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 day ago
Newark Teen Slain at ‘Unauthorized’ Child Daycare
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Toms River Schools Facing $14M Cut In State Aid
Toms River, NJ5 days ago
Ocean County Man Charged With Kidnapping
Jackson, NJ2 hours ago
Officials Cracking Down On Rental Properties
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Decades-Old ‘Mob Dumping Ground’ Found In Upstate New York
Ellenville, NY10 hours ago
Retired NJ trooper, seen at the Jan. 6 attack, says he was just looking for restroom
Holmdel, NJ8 days ago
Monmouth County Man Arrested For Torturing, Killing Pet Cat
Asbury Park, NJ2 days ago
Celebration Honors WWII Vet’s 100th Birthday
Jackson, NJ5 days ago
Several Shopping Centers Purchased In Ocean County
Toms River, NJ6 days ago
Teen’s Suicide Sparks Other Districts To Look Closer At Bullying
Toms River, NJ5 days ago
Hochul visits Long Island for housing push
Patchogue, NY6 days ago
Whale Necropsy Finds Propeller Wounds
Seaside Park, NJ2 days ago
Ex-wife of retired Hoboken cop says she was fired from their daycare business after divorce
Hoboken, NJ6 days ago
Two teens shot near Brooklyn school; 2 in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Disbarred NJ Lawyer Sentenced to Prison For Stealing More Than $500,000 From Clients
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy