Dijon Doesn’t Know Whether to Bottle It Up or Let It Out on ‘Coogie’

By Jon Blistein,

7 days ago
The inventive Los Angeles-based artist Dijon is back with a new song, “Coogie,” marking his first release since his acclaimed 2021 debut, Absolutely .

“Coogie” finds Dijon doing what he does best: Crafting something cohesive and compelling out of a slow-burning tangle of crunchy guitar, scattershot drums, and the occasional shot of surreal sound. “Coogie” builds to an emotional peak as the singer-songwriter grapples with his tendency to bottle up all the bad stuff, his croak growing rougher and strained as he sings, “And I do my best to bury/And I do my best to bury it.”

Dijon made “Coogie” with Michael Gordon and Andrew Sarlo, who were among his collaborators on Absolutely . That album followed a pair of well-received EPs, 2019’s Sci-Fi 1 and 2020’s How Do You Feel About Getting Married . Amidst all that, he also shared a truly unique tune called “The Stranger,” which featured contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Becky and the Birds, and the actor John C. Reilly.

Since releasing Absolutely , Dijon embarked on a headlining tour and opened up for Bon Iver. This summer, he’ll be part of the Re:SET concert series , playing shows all over the country with Boygenius, Clairo, and Bartees Strangre.

