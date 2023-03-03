Open in App
Tempe, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Tempe city council approves name changes for KKK-linked properties

By Venton Blandin,

6 days ago
Months after learning some parks and streets were named after members of the Ku Klux Klan, the Tempe city council took its final step to rename them.

Members voted in favor of honoring people they felt represented the spirit of Tempe.

Hudson, Redden and Harelson parks, along with Hudson Lane, East and West Laird streets, were linked to KKK records dating back to the 1920s.

In February, a special committee revealed a list of replacement names. On Thursday, council members voted to accept those names.

One is Obregon Street. The name would replace East Laird Street and recognizes pioneer farmer Pedro "Pete" Obregon. City leaders say he was known for taking care of others in the city.

Obregon's grandson spoke to the council.

"I walk these streets," said Obregon’s grandson. "Every street or just about every street. This is very meaningful to me. I am fourth-generation. So, I know he is happy."

In addition to parks and streets, the city decided to name an area east of Rural Road and south of University Drive 'Rancho de Sotelo.'

The designation recognizes a 160-acre ranch belonging to the family of respected Latina pioneer and landowner Manuela Sotelo.

"We've kind of come full circle where our ancestors were celebrated for helping establish the city of Tempe, then went through a period of segregation and now we are coming back to being honored,” said Ty Lee, another family member.

Not everyone at the council meeting was happy.

One Tempe resident wanted the city to keep the old names. She said changing the names was an inconvenience for her and her neighbors when it comes to mail, legal documents and other things.

“They don't realize that it is going to cost money to change everything on our part," said Emma Moreno. "Plus, you know, the taxpayers. They are going to have to reimburse all of us for some kind of compensation for what we are all going to go through."

The city of Tempe has agreed to reimburse people affected by the name changes. Families of the new namesakes told ABC15 the city gave them the signs bearing the old names.

