Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Weather Academy visits Hope Christian Elementary School

By Laila Freeman,

6 days ago

It was the perfect day for the KRQE Weather Academy to explain Thursday’s storm to Hope Christian Elementary School students.

Meteorologist Eric Dobroka gave a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico.

Students were given a compass, thermometer, and weather academy certificate. Click here to learn more.

