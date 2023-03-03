Onaway boys top Mackinaw City in rematch, head into postseason with momentum

ONAWAY – They started off the regular season against each other, and then they finished off the regular season against each other.

When the Onaway Cardinals and Mackinaw City Comets clashed on Thursday night, it was just like the first game – fast-paced, intense, and thrilling.

Only this time around, the Cardinals – who were beaten by the Comets in Mackinaw City back in December – used one big third-quarter surge that played a major role in the outcome.

The Cardinals delivered a 16-2 run, outscored the Comets 24-14 in the period, and eventually captured an 87-74 victory in the regular season finale for both squads.

“Obviously there’s no doubt we get better as the season goes on,” said Onaway coach Eddy Szymoniak. “We knew that wasn’t us the first time we saw them, and honestly, it’s been a game that we’ve been wanting. We’re obviously a little bit worried about where we are, a completely different team, a lot less guys, and I’m just so proud of them because they work their butts off. It’s been all year, their backs up against the wall after losing so many pieces.”

The first half was an entertaining one between the Cardinals (19-3) and Comets (18-4), who battled to a 39-39 tie. The Comets, who trailed for much of the half, capped off a small run with a 3-pointer from senior Cooper Whipkey that tied the contest going into the break.

But the third quarter was the difference as the Cardinals – fueled by junior guard Austin Veal, who scored 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half – went on a big run, while the Onaway defense also played its role in helping build a 14-point advantage.

“Honestly, I thought that if we could pick up the pressure a little bit defensively, and I thought we really wanted to come out in the first few minutes – that's what we always talk about – first two minutes and try to put them away where they start feeling that little bit of pressure,” Szymoniak said. “The difference was I thought we started attacking and moving the ball extremely well. We made some adjustments defensively, and we gave up too many easy shots in the first half, and I think we made a few corrections and those guys, they’re hungry.

“We played a little bit more team basketball, and I think we did a better job rotating defensively.”

The Comets fought back to get within nine after junior forward Lucas Bergstrom made a basket early in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals used another run to seal the win.

After dealing with Onaway’s half-court pressure rather well in the first half, the Comets were plagued by turnovers in the third quarter, which saw the Cardinals scoring several baskets on the fast break.

“It was just some poor decisions and once we made one, it just kind of snowballed,” said Mackinaw City coach John Martin. “For 25 minutes we played well, but that stretch really just bit us and we were never really able to overcome that. It was (Onaway’s) Senior Night, all the emotion’s there, and they were pumped. Not that we weren’t, but they were waiting for this game, I guarantee that, after we dumped them earlier in the season, but we need to be able to overcome that. For us going into the district tournament, that’s a great game for us, win or lose.”

The Cardinals also received a terrific all-around night from junior Jadin Mix, who recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while sophomore Mason Beebe finished with 16 points, including four threes. Providing the Cardinals with an early offensive spark was sophomore Luke Lovelace, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter. Jackson Chaskey netted seven points, Cole Selke had six, Brendon Brewbaker tallied four, and Trenton Soik chipped in with two.

On Senior Night, Onaway's Bridger Peel was honored before the start of the contest. Peel is out for the season after suffering a head injury earlier in the campaign.

Despite being ravaged by multiple injuries this season, the Cardinals still keep plugging away and winning.

“We still have a good group, why can’t we win? We’re still good," Szymoniak said. "As long as we believe in it, I think you’ve seen it tonight – they believe it, we believe it, and I think we might’ve convinced our fans that this district title is still up for grabs, and we’re going to make a run for it.”

Connecting on seven made 3-pointers was Whipkey, who led Mackinaw City with 23 points, while senior Noah Valot scored 22. Bergstrom was a big presence in the post, tallying 17 points, while Trystan Swanson scored eight and Sabastian Pierce added four.

While their last game was a setback, it still ended up being a magnificent regular season for the Northern Lakes Conference champion Comets, who cranked out 18 wins despite not having much depth.

“We went into this (season) with six kids and I had a conversation with these guys before the season started. I said, ‘Look, we have an option. Either we’re going to bring up a couple (junior varsity) kids and rotate into situations, or we can run this with six kids and let it fall where it falls,’ and these guys decided they wanted the court time, they wanted to do this, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Martin said. “This group just works so hard for 22 games. Not one night have we taken a night off. It’s 32 minutes every night and it’s six of them.”

As for the Ski Valley Conference co-champion Cardinals, they’ll take momentum into what will be a difficult district tournament at home next week.

“(This win) gives us a lot of confidence going in, because (Mackinaw City) just beat Posen,” Szymoniak said. “That’s a good Mackinaw City team and for us to be able to come in, and knowing they just came off a win of Posen, I think we’re going to be riding high. We obviously have work to do, but we should be ready.”

Onaway hosts Monday's Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy-Posen winner in a MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Meanwhile, Mackinaw City hosts Monday's Pellston-Mackinac Island winner in a Division 4 semifinal clash on Wednesday, March 8.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Onaway boys top Mackinaw City in rematch, head into postseason with momentum