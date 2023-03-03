Open in App
ESPN

No. 2 seed Francisco Cerundolo knocked out of Chile Open

6 days ago

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was eliminated from the Chile Open following a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 loss to fellow Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Thursday.

Etcheverry advanced to a quarterfinal match against Dusan Lajovic , who earlier overcame Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Laslo Djere topped Riccardo Bonadio 7-5, 7-5 to set up a meeting with Sebastian Baez , who knocked out home crowd favorite Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3.

The other two quarterfinals will also be played on Friday, when Nicolas Jarry faces Yannick Hanfmann and Thiago Monteiro takes on Jaume Munar .

The Chile Open is the last leg of the clay-court tournaments in South America, where the Argentina Open and the Rio Open were staged last month.

