Minnesota State
The Associated Press

Jarnkrok breaks 3rd-period tie, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1

6 days ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period and Joseph Woll made 25 saves in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

After Jacob Markstrom stopped Morgan Rielly on a breakaway, Jarnkrok was able to score off the rebound as the net came off its moorings.

Mitch Marner tied it for Toronto at 7:36 of the second period, weaving through the slot and beating Markstrom with a wrister past the glove.

“Tried to kind of get going downhill with speed, make a move, make another move,” Marner said.

Calgary’s Nazem Kadri appeared to score two minutes after Marner’s goal, with Marner serving a high-sticking minor. But the goal was successfully challenged as offside by Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.

Woll made his third NHL appearance of the season and seventh overall. The 24-year-old former Boston College goalie is 14-1-0 this season for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

Fourth in the Eastern Conference and second behind NHL-leading Boston in the Atlantic Division, Toronto rebounded from a 5-2 loss Tuesday night in Edmonton to win for the fourth time in five games.

Defensemen Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson played for Toronto following trades. Schenn — in his second stint with Toronto — came over in a deal with Vancouver, and the Maple Leafs got Gustafsson from Washington. Toronto has acquired half-dozen players in trades since Feb. 17 ahead of the trade deadline Friday.

“We’re excited about the guys we brought in,” Marner said. “Some big men who want to help this team achieve great things. It was great tonight that everyone dug in. Just needed a little from everyone and everyone gave it.”

Blake Coleman scored on a short-handed breakaway for Calgary at 2:32 of the first period. Markstrom stopped 32 shots.

“I thought he was our best player,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said about Markstrom.

The Flames are ninth in the Western Conference and fifth in the Pacific Division. They are 3-4-3 in their last 10.

“Tough loss. Close again, but it’s been this way too many times,” Markstrom said. “It’s frustrating to not get away with any points.”

Maple Leafs: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

