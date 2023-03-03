Open in App
Nashville, TN
102.5 The Bone

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s free show in Nashville snapped up quickly

By Bob D'Angelo,

6 days ago

Country music star Morgan Wallen celebrated the release of his third album by announcing a free concert in Nashville, set for Friday night. Don’t try to get a ticket, though -- they are all gone.

Wallen, 29, the reigning Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award-winner, debuts “ One Thing At A Time ” on Friday, The Tennessean reported. He decided to mark the release of the 36-track project with an acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, according to the newspaper.

The box office opened at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. By 1:06 p.m., all of the free tickets had been distributed, the arena tweeted .

“I’m gonna do acoustic … everyone’s asking me why I ain’t doing a Tennessee show,” Wallen tweeted in a video. “I’m doing one now.”

The in-the-round show begins at 7:30 p.m. CST, WKRN-TV reported.

“The response was so incredible to Morgan Wallen’s album release celebration tomorrow night that as of 1:06 pm CT, all tickets to his free show have been distributed,” Bridgestone Arena tweeted .

Morgan Wallen pays to send Tennessee baseball team to Dixie Youth World Series

In a news release, Wallen said his new album represents the last few years of his life, “the highs and the lows,” The Tennessean reported.

“It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist -- country, alternative and hip-hop,” Wallen said. “There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

Wallen will open a 63-date, 30-stadium tour on March 15 in Auckland, New Zealand . He returns to the U.S. on April 14 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and will conclude the tour on Oct. 7 in Tacoma, Washington.

